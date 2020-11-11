Smaller contractions for Southeast Asia bolster hope for earlier recovery

11, Nov. 2020

People walking in the busy street of Quiapo Manila (Photo by Kristine Wook on Unsplash)
People walking in the busy street of Quiapo Manila (Photo by Kristine Wook on Unsplash)

By Celine Chen and Darlene Basingan

MANILA, NNA - Though still mired in a recession like most of the world, the Philippine economy managed to grow 8 percent in the third quarter after a 14.9 percent contraction in April-June pushed it into a deep trough.

On the flipside, Q3 GDP fell 11.5 percent from a year ago, the government reported on Tuesday.

The day before, the country's statistics agency reported that the economy had actually slumped by a record 16.9 percent in Q2, worse than its earlier estimate of 16.5 percent which had already sent the country into its first recession in decades.

But judging by the smaller quarter-on-quarter contraction in Q3, the government believes the worst is over for the Southeast Asian country where a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs has reopened more business activities.

“The economic team is optimistic that the worst is over for the country,” declared Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua, adding that the first sequential growth this year showed the economy was on the mend.

While noting that the worse-than-expected Q3 performance was due to the two-week return to stricter lockdown in bustling economic centers of Metro Manila and several neighboring provinces as well as the lack of public transport for workers, he is confident that the economy will have a “stronger bounce-back” in 2021.

Indeed there is optimism of a recovery sweeping across Southeast Asia as more countries are reporting a smaller quarter-on-quarter contraction in Q3 although they foresee a shaky path ahead.

The region is forging ahead with more collaborations to increase trade flows, digitalization alliances and efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic together in order to hasten recovery efforts.

News of COVID-19 vaccine developments added cheer to Asian stock markets on Tuesday. Apart from Pfizer's announcement of the effectiveness of its vaccine, Singapore said it will invest in the production of a vaccine expected to be available by early 2021

Supported by the manufacturing sector, Singapore's economy rebounded in the third quarter, rising by 7.9 after a 13.2 percent contraction in the second quarter when the city-state was mostly in a severe shutdown. After a gradual reopening in June, Singapore saw a steady recovery in economic activity.

Indonesia, which is Southeast Asia's largest economy, also rebounded 5.05 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q3. The government had also allowed more economic activities to resume after easing pandemic restrictions.

Malaysia, which is likely to announce Q3 figures on Friday, is expected to grow 11 percent quarter-on-quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Vietnam’s GDP is poised to grow from 2.6 percent in Q3 to 4 percent in Q4, according to a forecast by United Overseas Bank.

Over in Thailand, Q3 showing has improved following the easing of lockdown measures in the kingdom and abroad, the central bank said recently, ahead of the official announcement of Q3 GDP data on Nov.16.

“Private consumption indicators bounced back close to the level in the same period last year after contracting severely in the previous quarter, together with the improvement in household income and consumer confidence,” it said in a statement in late-October.

In a virtual meeting on Tuesday evening (Nov. 10), economic ministers of Southeast Asian countries in the ASEAN grouping reaffirmed their commitment to facilitate trade flows and enhance economic integration to spur recovery.

They signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to refrain from implementing trade restrictive measures on selected essential goods, such as medicines and medical supplies to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said, “ASEAN’s efforts to deepen connectivity and digitalization will generate practical benefits for our businesses, which is particularly significant during this difficult time. The successful launch of these initiatives this year also reflect ASEAN’s determination to facilitate trade and strengthen supply chain connectivity within the region."

Meanwhile, the Philippines is witnessing quarter-on-quarter growth across all sectors after enduring severe second-quarter challenges. Only the agriculture sector managed to thrive year-on-year while industry and services remained in the red.

Secretary Karl Chua said the government’s continuous easing of restrictions for many industries, and the gradual reopening of transport services will be crucial for a better performance in the last quarter.

He said the government will no longer impose stricter measures to battle the pandemic, but will implement minimum health controls instead.

Nicholas Mapa, chief economist at the ING bank in Manila, expects the Philippine economy to contract by 10.8 percent this year with a 11.9 percent year-on-year decline in the last quarter.

For the first time, the country is expected to miss out on “the holiday surge that it usually enjoys in the last quarter,” he told NNA, adding that it might be a long road for the Philippines to enjoy past levels of 6 percent growth again.

to TOP Page

More from this section

People walking in the busy street of Quiapo Manila (Photo by Kristine Wook on Unsplash)
Smaller contractions for Southeast Asia bolster hope for earlier recovery

Philippines Economy

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by Arron Choi on Unsplash
Weaker Philippine consumer confidence to dampen Christmas spending

Philippines Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Manila North Cemetery is the biggest in metro manila with a land size of 54 hectares. Aside from the millions dead bodies buried here, it is also home to thousands of residents.
Grave problems for small businesses as Philippines bans holiday visits to cemeteries

Philippines Economy

12 DAYS AGO

Eiji Hisatomi, managing director of JETRO Singapore, said Japanese companies will be able to do business more easily if the skills of Asean workers are improved. This picture shows a promotional event for an online store, one of the activities of JETRO in Singapore. In May this year, JETRO launched a digital transformation platform with Asean-based start-ups to help accelerate the digital transformation of Japanese enterprises in the region. Photo by Celine Chen.
Japan, U.S. support Singapore's future work centre that prepares Asean workforce for new opportunities

Singapore Economy

27 DAYS AGO

Firms from the United States were the most active foreign investors in India. The size of their acquisitions doubled to $16.6 billion from a year ago. (Photo Courtesy of Pixabay)
Mergers and acquisitions in India fell to 3-year low in first 9 months

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

A file photo showing workers at the Japanese firm Daikin India's factory at Neemrana in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. (Photo courtesy of Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd)
Japanese businesses in India shrink first time in 11 years

India Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Finance secretary Carlos Dominguez (L) and JICA chief representative Eigo Azukizawa (R) during the signing of the Post-Disaster Standby Loan 2 on Sept.15, 2020, in Manila. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Finance)
Japan lends 50 billion yen to Philippines for disaster, health crisis response

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Sangley Airport, a former U.S. naval base, is being utilized since February 2020 for general aviation operations. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Transportation)
Philippines won't stop infrastructure projects with Chinese involvement despite US blacklisting

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

photo.jpg
Philippine jobless rate falls to 10 percent, giving hope for rebound

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-1592639296346-560c37a0f711.jpg
India posts worst GDP contraction, only agriculture thrives

India Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

The Kyushu Promotion Center is set to be opened in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Nov. 2 by Kamichiku Holdings Co. in Kagoshima in Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu. (Photo courtesy of Kamichiku Holdings)(PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (NNA/Kyodo)
Firm in Kyushu to promote region via Hanoi information center

Vietnam Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Surge in India’s exports to China, some Asian countries

India Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

coronavirus-4981906_1280.jpg
Philippines plunges into recession after Q2 GDP fell 16.5%

Philippines Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Milind Shah on Unsplash
Automobile, FMCG sectors in India see signs of revival after lockdown eased

India Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Metro Manila (Photo by Klaryss Puno on Unsplash)
Philippine capital, nearby areas to return to stricter lockdown as virus cases top 100,000

Philippines Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

pexels-burst-374710.jpg
U.S. GDP in April-June shrinks at record 32.9% pace amid pandemic

United States Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

ball-ball-shaped-color-earth-269724.jpg
Myanmar to create special economic zone in Mon State to attract foreign investors

Myanmar Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Toshiya on Unsplash
Fitch cuts outlook for Japan credit rating on coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Army vehicles move toward Leh along the Manali-Leh highway in northern India, amid the ongoing India-China border dispute on July 22, 2020. (PTI)
India slaps more restrictions on Chinese businesses amid soured ties

India Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Manuel Velasquez on Unsplash
Nightlife sector urges gov't to be more realistic in anti-virus steps

Japan Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by ammiel jr on Unsplash
Japan 1st-half exports fall 15%, sharpest drop in decade due to virus

Japan Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Duangphorn Wiriya on Unsplash
G-20 warns of sharp global growth contraction due to pandemic

Japan Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A large screen on a street in Beijing shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital on May 22, 2020. The annual parliamentary session, which usually takes place for around 10 days from March 5, was postponed this year due to the spread of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Chinese keener to save money amid virus crisis, deja vu of Japan

China Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

pexels-photo-2604843.jpg
Philippines to let in foreigners with long-term visas from August

Philippines Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

morning-brew-U03369z5UBA-unsplash.jpg
Japan to discuss travel ban easing with China, South Korea, others

Japan Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Supply chains need revamp as virus takes toll: Japan trade ministry

Japan Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Shigeru Omi(C), a member of the Japanese government's new anti-coronavirus task force, speaks during its inaugural meeting in Tokyo on July 6, 2020. Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato(L) and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura(R) also attended. (Kyodo)
Japan to further ease virus-triggered rules on big events as planned

Japan Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image