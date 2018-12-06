China Caixin Nov factory PMI 50.2 vs 50.1 in Oct; new exports below 50

BEIJING, NNA - The Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, a key measure of manufacturing activity, edged up to 50.2 in November from 50.1 in October, just off a 16-month low of 50 in September, the Caixin survey showed Monday.

The reading is just above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Amid the U.S. trade dispute, the sub-index of new export orders slipped to 47.7 in November from 48.8 the previous month, staying below 50 for the eighth straight month.

The sub-index of new orders rose slightly to 50.9 in November from 50.4 in October, while the output prices sub-index fell to 49.8 in November, indicating downward pressure for profits.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index, released on Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics, fell to 50 in November from 50.2 in October, missing market expectations.