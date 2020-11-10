Daikin to take part in Singapore centralized cooling system project

photo by Amos Lee on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA - A Singaporean subsidiary of Japan's Daikin Industries Ltd. is partnering with SP Group to build the city-state's first large-scale residential centralized cooling system.

Daikin Airconditioning (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. announced Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the utilities giant to create the eco-friendly cooling system in the green-oriented town of Tengah.

Daikin said its collaboration with SP Group calls for introducing the system for about 22,000 Housing & Development Board apartments.

Daikin said it and its Singaporean partner plan to utilize collaborative opportunities in other Southeast Asian countries as well. (NNA/Kyodo)