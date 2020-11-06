Chemical maker JCU to launch surface treatment agent plant in China

JCU Corp.'s surface treatment agent plant in Xiantao, Hubei province, China. (Photo courtesy of JCU)

TOKYO, NNA - Chemical manufacturer JCU Corp. will open a new plant in China in January next year to produce surface treatment agents, adding its fifth such factory outside Japan in addition to those in South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Mexico.

JCU, based in Tokyo, announced Wednesday the plant and an adjacent technical center is to be built in Xiantao, Hubei province, and operated by a local subsidiary, JCU Surface Technology Hubei Co., set up in 2017.

Sitting on a 50,000-square-meter tract of land in the Xiantao Hi-tech Development Zone, the plant will be capable of producing 2,000 tons of product in 2021 and 4,300 tons in 2025, supplying 46 percent of JCU's surface treatment agent sales in China, mainly for automakers and electronics companies, according to the announcement.

The plant was originally scheduled to start operations in April and the center in July this year, but both were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (NNA/Kyodo)