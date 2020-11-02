Skechers launches 70 outlets in SE Asia, builds stronger online presence amid COVID crisis

02, Nov. 2020

Zann Lee, Vice President of Skechers for Southeast Asia, hopes there will be more support from governments to help companies upskill workers as they expand into digitalization. (Photo courtesy of Insider Communications Pte. Ltd.)
Zann Lee, Vice President of Skechers for Southeast Asia, hopes there will be more support from governments to help companies upskill workers as they expand into digitalization. (Photo courtesy of Insider Communications Pte. Ltd.)

By Celine Chen

SINGAPORE, NNA - While many businesses were forced to downsize, cull jobs or even close shop for good because of the coronavirus crisis, America shoe chain Skechers' Singapore branch has been helping it expand with dozens of more new outlets and building a stronger digital presence in Southeast Asia.

NNA speaks to Zann Lee, Skechers vice-president for the region, on how she tackles pandemic challenges head-on to grow the brand.

Q: How did Skechers manage its business in Southeast Asia when China shut down earlier in the year to contain the coronavirus outbreak?

A: When China implemented lockdowns in February, the pre-planned delivery volume of products from our factories in China was not too high for that period. This was followed by lockdowns implemented in Southeast Asia in March. Hence, Skechers was not affected when factories were not able to produce.

By the time China reopened, we had to skip the shoe launches for one season. Fortunately, as there are no drastic seasonal changes in mostly tropical Southeast Asia, the current product range is still suitable for the market.

Q: What did you do when the coronavirus outbreak spread to Singapore and Southeast Asia especially after lockdowns were enforced?

A: We worked to speed up the digitalization process in various aspects of our business. We redesigned the job responsibilities of our employees to support the needs of the market. We also implemented a customer relationship management program which provides better ways to analyze consumer data in order to have a deep understanding of the market. Businesses need to react as fast as possible in order to mitigate impact and other risks.

We had to prepare for the further development of the COVID-19 pandemic and its possible scenarios. So, we keep our focus on business continuity management which covers infrastructure, cyber-security, employee, business, operational and communication risks. We need to manage these new challenges and risks to ensure continuity of operations. Having an adequate digitalization strategy is also the way to ensure continued growth.

Q: How did you boost e-commerce as people turned to online shopping?

A: We were already partnering with marketplaces like Lazada and Shopee, and they have been able to fulfil our e-commerce and online operations. We started online sales on these marketplaces so that our team can build a foundation first. Thus, when we start our own e-commerce sites, we would already have adequate channels in place to generate sales.

The e-commerce site for each market in Southeast Asia is independent. The Thai site was just launched this month, while those for Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam are slated to be live by end-2020.

Q: You mentioned the adoption of a customer relationship management system. How has data analytics on consumer behavior helped the business?

A: When we found out that there was a stronger market demand for athleisure walking shoes, we promoted the shoes further and brought back the Skechers Friendship Walk, transforming it from a physical event to a virtual one this year, with synergistic links with the walking shoe range.

Last year’s one-day event in Singapore, which was held around the Marina Bay area, saw more than 3,000 people taking part. The friendship walk was also held in Malaysia and Thailand. This year, we converted the event into a virtual walk in all three countries. People could walk or run three, five or 10 kilometers at their own time and location, whether on a treadmill at home or outdoors in a neighbourhood park over a longer period of time. Their achievement was tracked by fitness apps.

Q: Was the response to the virtual walk better than last year's event?

A: Yes, the response was overwhelming. Last year, a total of 9,200 people took part in the friendship walk. More than 4,200 in Malaysia, 3,000 in Malaysia, and 2,000 in Thailand. The virtual event this year drew much higher numbers, with more than 28,000 taking part. We had over 12,600 participants from Singapore, 10,000 from Malaysia and more than 5,500 from Thailand.

To promote the virtual walk, we rewarded customer loyalty with 30-percent discounts for those who registered for the event. We also gave one-for-one deals to all participants who completed their walk. In addition, we held a lucky draw for them and gave 12 pairs of shoes to one lucky winner. Many people posted their participation on Instagram, which helped boost the Skechers brand. It also reinforced the importance of engagement with customers through innovative ways on digital platforms.

Q: Skechers has been actively expanding its network of outlets throughout Southeast Asia even in the pandemic era. What has enabled you to do so?

A: We see challenges as opportunities, so this is a good time for us to expand with good store locations which have been freed up, as there are brands exiting Singapore or even the region entirely. The decision to expand with new stores had been taken even before the pandemic, as Skechers was able to achieve double-digit sales growth in January and February this year.

Also, a healthy recovery in June-July allowed us to proceed with new store openings and expansion. In addition, the landlords have also been reassessing their rental rates, which helps in making the opening of new stores possible in this current climate.

Q: How many outlets is Skechers opening in the region?

A: In Singapore, we opened five new shops in July and August, and expanded the shop space of two existing outlets. We will open one more store and expand the space of another by year-end.

In Southeast Asia, we had a total of 863 points-of-sale including concept stores, outlets within department stores, wholesale and franchise stores as of June. We are expanding the number to 935 outlets across Southeast Asia by December 2020, including Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar and Brunei.

Q: How important is omni-channel retailing to Skechers as more people are shifting to online shopping?

A: I think customers still largely appreciate the social and sensory aspects of shopping in stores, and trying out shoes for fitting and looks. But there are some consumers who like to have convenience in online shopping, so we have to ensure that we are well covered on both online and offline channels now.

Q: How else can offline retailers survive better in the new normal?

A: We are in constant negotiations with landlords to reduce rental rates and secure better store locations. We hope to see landlords reduce operating expenses, so that brick-and-mortar store businesses like ours can still remain viable; and for logistics companies to reduce their storage, operating and courier charges.

In addition, training support from governments and other relevant organizations would be greatly helpful to both front-line retail and back-end operations staff, to equip them with new skills in various aspects from customer service to digital innovation.

A Skechers staff at a store in Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore, showing two pairs of sporty-looking walking shoes. Skechers found such shoes were in hot demand when the company used a customer relationship management software system to understand consumer buying patterns better. (Photo by Celine Chen)
A Skechers staff at a store in Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore, showing two pairs of sporty-looking walking shoes. Skechers found such shoes were in hot demand when the company used a customer relationship management software system to understand consumer buying patterns better. (Photo by Celine Chen)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Zann Lee, Vice President of Skechers for Southeast Asia, hopes there will be more support from governments to help companies upskill workers as they expand into digitalization. (Photo courtesy of Insider Communications Pte. Ltd.)
Skechers launches 70 outlets in SE Asia, builds stronger online presence amid COVID crisis

Singapore Retail

1 MINUTE

A file photo of Japanese casual fashion chain Uniqlo’s first Indian store in New Delhi. After its first year in India, Uniqlo has set up an online store following many requests from Indian customers. (NNA)
Uniqlo India launches online store as e-tailers battle for multi-billion-dollar Diwali shopping

India Retail

4 DAYS AGO

Japanese bookstore chain Tsutaya Books Co.'s outlet in Hangzhou. (Photo courtesy of Tsutaya Books)
Tsutaya bookstore chain opens 1st China outlet in Hangzhou

China Retail

11 DAYS AGO

Supplied photo shows an image of Aeon Mall Sentul City in Bogor, West Java Province, in Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Aeon Mall Co.)
Aeon Mall to open 3rd shopping center in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

14 DAYS AGO

Owndays India opens its first store in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Oct 1, 2020. The company had relocated one of its stores from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata to Bengaluru. Photo courtesy of Owndays India)
Owndays to open 20 optical shops in India after lockdown delay

India Retail

21 DAYS AGO

Customers stand in line at Japanese casual fashion chain operator Adastria Co.’s first “niko and …” brand outlet in Shanghai, China, on Dec. 22, 2019, the day after opening. The company said on Sept. 8, 2020, it will open the brand’s second shop in Shanghai in December 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan casual fashion brand "niko and ..." to open 2nd store in China

China Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Valuence Holdings Inc., a Japanese company buying luxury goods from customers, opens an outlet in Singapore on Sept. 1, 2020. Photo shows the entrance of the shop, Nanboya Singapore. (Photo courtesy of Valuence Holdings)
Luxury goods-buying service Nanboya opens Singapore outlet

Singapore Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

20170815_thb_711.jpg
Thai operator to open 7-Eleven stores in Laos under 30-year deal

Laos Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1598842955998.jpg
Reliance buys Future Group units for $3.2 bil. to be major retailer

India Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Lawson Graha Tamiya store in Tangeran, Banten Province, west of Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Lawson)
NEC, Lawson to start experiment on store-based use of digital technologies in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Cam Morin on Unsplash
Japanese casual apparel retailer ANAP to enter Philippines

Philippines Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mehrad Vosoughi on Unsplash
Japan Lawson speeds up expansion in China, opening stores in Hebei, Hainan

China Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

An Aeon mall in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (NNA)
Japan’s Aeon Mall to open shopping complex in Myanmar in 2023

Myanmar Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

A B-Quik outlet in Bangkok as shown in an undated photo. (Photo courtesy of Marubeni)
Marubeni acquires Indonesian tire retail chain operator

Indonesia Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash
Mitsui Fudosan wins bid to build recreation-intensive mall in Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Don Don Donki outlet opens at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Selangor state near Kuala Lumpur by the middle of 2021. (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdongs)
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open two shops in Malaysia in 2021

Malaysia Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

A Don Quijote outlet in Japan (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdings)
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 1st Malaysian shop in KL

Malaysia Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

uniqlo-1737663_1280.jpg
Uniqlo opens online store in Philippines as lockdown drags on

Philippines Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

tyron-harkiss-foster-BIkif7IMZSQ-unsplash.jpg
Women’s footwear vender Amagasa of Japan entering Indonesian e-commerce market

Indonesia Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

A complete image of Aeon Mall Hoang Mai (Image courtesy of Aeon Mall)
Aeon Mall to open office-mall complex in Hanoi in late 2022

Vietnam Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Marcin Kempa on Unsplash
Slow recovery for Malaysian mall REITS, 15% retail shops to close down

Features Malaysia Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay
Online sales jumped 150% for Thailand's Index furniture chain

Thailand Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Korie Cull on Unsplash)
Japan department store sales drop 66% in May, pace of fall moderates

Japan Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok opens near Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 19, 2020. (NNA)
Siam Piwat Simon opens first Siam Premium Outlets center near airport

Thailand Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Uniqlo Co.'s new flagship store in Tokyo's Ginza shopping area, named Uniqlo Tokyo, is shown to the media on June 18, 2020, a day before its opening. (Kyodo)
Uniqlo's fast-drying face masks debut in Japan, long queue formed

Japan Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Oleg Magni from Pexels
Mr Max to launch cross-border e-commerce in Shanghai

China Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven to sell life insurance as contactless needs grow

Japan Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image