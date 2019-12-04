Indonesia targets export of 1 million motorbikes by 2025

JAKARTA, VNA – Indonesia has set a target of motorcycle production at 10 million by 2025, including 1 million units for export, according to Antara news agency.

Nearly 20 percent or two million of the total motorcycle production in 2025 will be electric motorcycles. The number is expected to increase by 2029.

Opening the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) Motobike Expo 2019 recently held in Jakarta, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said the production and sales of motorcycles averaged 6.5 million per year between 2010 and 2018.

The growing motorcycle production and sales has had a positive impact on the development of the domestic spare parts industry, he said.

In the first ten months of this year, motorcycle production reached 6.2 million units, with domestic sales touching 5.5 million units and exports at 682,000 units.

The export markets for Indonesian motorcycles include the Philippines, Thailand, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, West Europe and Latin America. - VNA