Power company to build world's largest solar power roof at Busan port

SEOUL, AJU - A public power company in South Korea will build a 100 megawatt-class solar power grid on the roof of logistics and container warehouses in the southern port of Busan. If completed in 2022, it would be the largest solar power roof in the world.

Korea Southern Power (KOSPO) revealed its solar power project Tuesday at new port facilities in Busan, based on a cooperation agreement with Busan New Port authority in October this year to build solar power generating facilities at new port facilities in Busan.

KOSPO said that solar panels for power generation will be built on the roofs of office buildings and warehouses. A 100 megawatt-class power generation facility can power 100,000 households using equipment with a power rating of 1 kilowatt-hour. KOSPO will break ground to build a 30 megawatt-class solar power generating facility by June next year and gradually build more facilities in other areas.

In an effort to reduce the use of fossil fuel and nuclear power for electricity generation, South Korea is gradually converting its power source to clean energy sources such as solar power. In 2018, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy revealed plans for a state-funded project to build a floating 102.5 megawatt-class solar power plant on the surface of Shihwa Lake, an artificial reservoir about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Seoul.