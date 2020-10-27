Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to form joint venture with Taiwan firm

27, Oct. 2020

printed-circuit-board-print-plate-via-macro-159220.jpeg

TAIPEI, NNA - Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. is forming a joint venture with major Taiwanese electronics materials maker Iteq Corp. to manufacture and sell laminated materials for printed circuit boards.

Mitsubishi and Iteq will hold stakes of 51 percent and 49 percent, respectively, in the NT$100 million (US$3.5 million) joint venture.

Mitsubishi said in a statement on Friday that the joint venture will produce and sell copper-clad laminates and pre-impregnated layers used in IC substrates, a type of printed circuit boards, to local and foreign semiconductor companies.

The Tokyo-based firm also said it anticipates brisk demand from chipmakers in light of the quick uptake in 5G mobile communications and technological innovation in the automotive industry.

