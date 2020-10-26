Japan's Secom acquires 2 security firms in S.E. Asia

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese security service provider Secom Co. has acquired firms in Malaysia and Singapore in an effort to extend its reach into Southeast Asia.

Secom bought all outstanding shares of Kuala Lumpur-based ADT Services (M) Sdn. Bhd. in September and those of Singapore-based ADT Integrated Security Solutions Pte. Ltd. in October, both subsidiaries of Johnson Controls International PLC of Ireland, the Tokyo-based company said Friday in a statement without disclosing the value of the deal.

The two businesses offer security systems mainly for homes and small and midsize businesses. Banks and government agencies are also among the major clients in each country, according to the statement.

The acquisitions will enable Secom to access new potential markets, including wealthy and middle-class customers, the company said.

Secom offers its security services in 12 countries and Taiwan, including Malaysia and Singapore, outside of Japan, mainly for offices and other corporate facilities, according to the company. (NNA/Kyodo)