Nissan chooses India for worldwide debut of new SUV

SUV Magnite. (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor Co.)

NEW DELHI, NNA - Nissan Motor Co. has unveiled a new sport utility vehicle in India, revealing it plans to put the car on sale in the South Asian nation before anywhere else.

The major Japanese automaker announced Wednesday its Magnite model will be available in India in 2021, making it the first time the company has offered buyers there a subcompact SUV under 4 meters in body length.

The new model features the latest technology as part of the "Nissan Intelligent Mobility" concept, including "Around View Monitor" which gives the driver a virtual overhead view of the vehicle and its surroundings.

It "offers best in class space for family and friends," said Rakesh Srivastava, managing director of Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. "We are confident of its capability to become a game-changer in the Indian market." (NNA/Kyodo)