Tsutaya bookstore chain opens 1st China outlet in Hangzhou

Japanese bookstore chain Tsutaya Books Co.'s outlet in Hangzhou. (Photo courtesy of Tsutaya Books)

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese bookstore chain Tsutaya Books Co. has just opened its first Chinese outlet in Hangzhou and plans to open another in Shanghai in December.

Tsutaya opened its Hangzhou store in the Maison Moree business complex to a bigger-than-anticipated crowd on Sunday under a franchise deal with a local bookstore, a Tsutaya Books official in Tokyo told NNA on Wednesday.

The official said Tsutaya will open its second Chinese bookstore in Shanghai's Columbia Circle site in December and is considering opening another outlet in Xian.

The Tokyo-based firm had 19 bookstores across Japan as of August. (NNA/Kyodo)