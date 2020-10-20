Japanese municipalities to live-stream tourist spots on Facebook

"Fun from Home" project. (Photo courtesy of Shizuoka Prefecture's office in Singapore)

SINGAPORE, NNA - The Japanese government's tourism promotion arm will introduce regional sightseeing spots to would-be travelers by live-streaming them on Facebook, starting this month, in preparation for the day when the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

The Singapore offices of the Japan National Tourism Organization and two prefectures, Shizuoka and Okinawa, jointly announced Monday the launch of the "Fun from Home" project calling for live-streaming on Facebook.

The publicity blitz is targeted at more than three million followers of official Facebook pages operated by the Asia-Pacific offices of the organization, known as JNTO, in six countries: Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

The first in a series of live video introductions will begin Saturday through the Facebook channel of the Shizuoka prefectural government's Southeast Asian office based in Singapore.

The footage, including scenes of a non-Japanese visitor enjoying green tea at a tea plantation in Shizuoka's Nihondaira area against the backdrop of Mt. Fuji, will be shared by the six JNTO offices' Facebook pages.

The second version, set for Nov. 8, will feature the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, including a live folksong performance and a quiz event, with the live-streaming project continuing until next March at a pace of one program per month in principle.

"We would like to have potential visitors enjoy Japan at home and maintain as much as possible their motivation to travel to Japan after the epidemic ends," said Hatsume Nagai, head of JNTO's Singapore office. (NNA/Kyodo)