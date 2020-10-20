India’s Forms & Gears eyeing Thailand growth to tap electronics, auto sectors

20, Oct. 2020

RV Forms & Gears LLP, a leading fixture builder that mainly provides turnkey solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is now eyeing Thailand’s electronics industry. It is looking to offer fixtures and special equipment used in the manufacturing of mobile phones, tablets and laptops, among other products. (Photo courtesy of Pexels )
RV Forms & Gears LLP, a leading fixture builder that mainly provides turnkey solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is now eyeing Thailand’s electronics industry. It is looking to offer fixtures and special equipment used in the manufacturing of mobile phones, tablets and laptops, among other products. (Photo courtesy of Pexels )

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s engineering services company RV Forms & Gears LLP is exploring an expansion plan in Thailand to set up a manufacturing-cum-assembly plant to tap the Southeast Asian country’s electronics and automotive markets.

A leading fixture builder in Asia, Forms & Gears and its major partner ASM Technologies offer comprehensive turnkey solutions with cutting tool, fixtures and automation to various industries such as automotive and auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), generator makers and engine testers.

Now, Forms & Gear is setting its eyes on Thailand’s electronics industry as it looks to offer fixtures and special equipment used in making popular products such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

Spreading its wings to diversify will help to de-risk its business which has been affected by the fallout from the coronavirus crisis and the cyclical nature of the automotive industry.

“We already have a joint venture with a local firm in Thailand for offering complete turnkey solutions to the auto OEMs and auto component makers there. In addition to that, we are now thinking of setting up a manufacturing-cum-assembly plant which will cater to the electronics industry as well,” Reji Varghese, managing director of Forms & Gears, told NNA when explaining his game plan to build on their experience with electronics.

Varghese said the company has already been producing fixtures and special equipment for the India and China plants of one of the world's major mobile phone and electronics companies. He declined to name the company citing confidentiality.

The company’s plan to expand its Thailand operations - its first manufacturing base overseas - is also aimed at offering cost-effective solutions to clients in order to gain more traction in the market.

Thailand could also serve as an alternative manufacturing base and "help us save import taxes, among other things,” Varghese said, adding that the proposed plant may employ 50 to 60 people initially.

He declined to name the local partner in Thailand or provide details about the proposed plant as the plan is still exploratory.

However, he said the company is determined to focus on marketing efforts especially in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He expects 30-40 percent of its total fixture business to come from exports in the current fiscal year on the back of strong orders, mainly from Southeast Asia.

Forms & Gears is among many companies around the world seriously looking to diversify and expand its presence in new locations in a bid to reduce risks due to supply-chain and market disruptions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

K.E. Raghunathan, immediate past president of the All India Manufacturers Organization, told NNA that some local manufacturers, including those from MSME sector (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises), are exploring opportunities to diversify their supply-chain bases to navigate through current business challenges for the sake of business continuity.

Varghese noted that the pandemic, India’s already slowing economy in recent years and government policy changes such as controls on vehicle emissions have collectively impacted on the local automotive industry adversely.

“Faced with low demand from the auto industry, the machine tool and fixture market has also been affected,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company has widened its product portfolio to capture new markets with the recent launch of Smartfix 4.0, a digital precision workholding device which collects, transmits and analyses data in a useful format for the end-user.

Believed to be the first of its kind in the world, it can be installed even on old legacy machines, fixtures and equipment.

It has also entered the sheet metal segment where there is a high demand for special laser machines for welding, cutting and hardening.

Varghese said the installation of Smartfix is already taking place in countries such as India, Belgium and Thailand.

In India, the company counts notable auto OEMs such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Escorts, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland among its key partners. It also exports its products to over 10 countries like China, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.

Forms and Gears, is majority-owned by India’s ASM Technologies Ltd., an Indian engineering services company with a global presence covering the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan.

It has a manufacturing facility in the southern Indian city of Chennai which has a capacity to produce 500 fixtures annually to meet demands of both domestic and overseas markets. To capture new opportunities, the company will be setting up a new plant for automation in Chennai.

ASM Technologies posted a net profit of 10.90 million rupees (around $137,000) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 down from 70.33 million rupees achieved during the same period last year.

to TOP Page

More from this section

RV Forms & Gears LLP, a leading fixture builder that mainly provides turnkey solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is now eyeing Thailand’s electronics industry. It is looking to offer fixtures and special equipment used in the manufacturing of mobile phones, tablets and laptops, among other products. (Photo courtesy of Pexels )
India’s Forms & Gears eyeing Thailand growth to tap electronics, auto sectors

India Manufacturing

1 MINUTE

Photo by Matilda Wormwood from Pexels
Global surge in glove demand protects Thai rubber business

Thailand Manufacturing

19 DAYS AGO

image-1601264474734.jpg
Chemical maker Tokuyama to set up high-purity IPA venture in Taiwan

Taiwan Manufacturing

22 DAYS AGO

Image by Mrdidg from Pixabay
Thai parties to produce wood pellets in Laos, eyeing Japan, Korea fuel markets

Laos Manufacturing

26 DAYS AGO

Dolphin IBA founder Aby Baby with his donkeys at his donkey farm at Ramamangalam in the southern Indian state of Kerala. (Photo courtesy of Dolphin IBA)
Indian startups feature donkey milk in pampering products, dairy uses being explored

India Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

photo-1547630824-eed1be6a27b0.jpg
Mitsubishi to supply elevators, escalators to Lao parliament

Laos Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Miura Industries (China) Co.’s new factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. (Photo courtesy of Miura Co.)
Japan’s Miura increases gas-fired boiler output in China

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

An undated file photo of newly-manufactured tractors by Yanmar Holdings’ Indian partner Sonalika ITL. (Photo courtesy of Sonalika ITL)
Tractors ride out of COVID crisis to buck India auto downtrend

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

An undated file photo of a worker loading one of Hero Cycles’ products into a truck at the company’s factory in the northern Indian state of Punjab. (Photo courtesy of Hero Cycles)
India’s Hero Cycles aims to leverage ties with Yamaha, Mitsui to promote e-cycle sales overseas

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by zelle duda on Unsplash
Unicharm India suffers $152 mil. loss from factory fire

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Japan’s Oji to build new corrugated container plant in Malaysia

Malaysia Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

A desk of Prime series (Photo courtesy of Plus Corp.)
Correct: Japan’s Plus teams up with China’s Deli in office furniture market

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

A desk of Prime series (Photo courtesy of Plus Corp.)
Japan’s Plus teams up with China’s Deli in office furniture market

China Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

the-creative-exchange--CJcwxNAoSM-unsplash.jpg
Sumitomo Rubber Industries to get subsidy from Japan, double glove output in Malaysia

Malaysia Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Franck V. on Unsplash
Toba's new subsidiary to serve Japanese manufacturers moving to Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

louis-hansel-shotsoflouis-Rf9eElW3Qxo-unsplash.jpg
Chinese tool maker Hangzhou Great Star expanding Vietnam output to mitigate trade row impact

Vietnam Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
Japan helps apparel firm make protective clothing in Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-1583947582886-f40ec95dd752.jpg
Japanese hygiene product maker Saraya takes over Indian peer

India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

printer-933098_1280.jpg
Japanese printing firm Sanko Sangyo to stop Vietnam sales, Thai plant due to blow from COVID-19

Vietnam Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

The textile industry logged the lowest manufacturing PMI reading among all the eight major industries. (ANTARA)
Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI falls to record low in April-June on pandemic

Indonesia Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
Thai firm’s orders for rubber gloves soar on global COVID-19 pandemic

Thailand Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Micheile Henderson on Unsplash
Japan apparel maker Stripe International quits China as part of restructuring campaign

China Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Kai Tsumekiri nail clipper (Photo courtesy of Kai Corp.)
Correct: Japanese razor products maker Kai sees surging sales in India amid pandemic

India Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Faucet products of leading Taiwanese faucet maker Globe Union Industrial Corp. (Photo courtesy of Globe Union Industrial)
Taiwan's leading faucet maker Globe Union eyes inroads into SE. Asia with Thai Kin

Thailand Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Kai Tsumekiri nail clipper (Photo courtesy of Kai Corp.)
Japanese razor products maker Kai sees surging sales in India amid pandemic

India Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AME Elite Consortium)
Swiss industrial electronics contractor Enics to open 1st Southeast Asian factory

Malaysia Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
World's biggest glove maker Malaysia sees 15% growth in 2020

Features Malaysia Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO