Aeon Mall to open 3rd shopping center in Indonesia

Supplied photo shows an image of Aeon Mall Sentul City in Bogor, West Java Province, in Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Aeon Mall Co.)

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese shopping mall operator Aeon Mall Co. will partially open its third outlet in Indonesia later this month, with its grand opening scheduled for the first half of 2021.

Aeon Mall Sentul City in Bogor, south of Jakarta, has a total floor space of 190,000 square meters, one of the largest retail complexes in the regency in West Java Province, with about 110 of planned 270 tenants opening on Oct. 28, the company said Friday in a statement jointly released with its parent and retail giant Aeon Co.

The four-story building with two basements houses supermarket Aeon Sentul City as its core with fashion brands Uniqlo and H&M, home center Ace Hardware and cinema XXI Premiere among tenants, opening seven days a week, according to the statement.

In Indonesia, Aeon Mall opened its first shopping complex Aeon Mall BSD City in Tangerang, Banten Province, in the suburbs of Jakarta, in 2015 and Aeon Mall Jakarta Garden City in east of the capital in 2017.

It also plans to open outlets in Tanjung Barat in the south of Jakarta and in Deltamas, Bekasi Regency in West Java, according to the company. (NNA/Kyodo)