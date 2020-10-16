Mitsubishi Motors, Thai gov't firm to mull EV-to-home power supply

16, Oct. 2020

A memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand))
A memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand))

BANGKOK, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has agreed with Thailand's national power generator to cooperate in developing a system that would enable electric vehicles to power homes in case of blackouts and for other purposes.

The Japanese automaker's local arm, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., signed a memorandum of understanding with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, calling for collaboration on the development, testing and data compilation for energy conversion from EV batteries to the country's power grid, according to a statement announced on Thursday.

Mitsubishi's "Outlander PHEV" plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle will be used for the project to be undertaken at the National Control Center of the EGAT headquarters in Nonthaburi Province on the northern outskirts of Bangkok.

The Mitsubishi subsidiary is scheduled to launch Outlander PHEV production at its plant in the province of Chonburi, eastern Thailand, in 2021.

It also plans to set up a booth at the EGAT head office to showcase a package of conceptualized schemes for household use, including the vehicle-to-home power supply system, intended to reduce electricity bills as well as using it as a backup power source. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

A memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand))
Mitsubishi Motors, Thai gov't firm to mull EV-to-home power supply

Thailand Auto

8 MINUTES AGO

Toyota Kirloskar officials pose with the newly-launched compact SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, in Bengaluru on Sept 23, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.)
Toyota India rolls out first compact SUV as it expands market penetration

India Auto

22 DAYS AGO

image-1599625050072.jpg
Marelli deepens alliance with Wipro to stay ahead as auto supplier

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

An undated file photo of a truck manufactured by Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles)
Commercial vehicle makers in India face $800 mil. loss as pandemic exacerbates demand woes

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sindre Strøm from Pexels
Toyota launches car-leasing service in India

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Daihatsu Gran Max compact commercial vehicle (Photo courtesy of Astra Daihatsu Motor)
Daihatsu Motor sells 554 cars during 1-hour virtual sales event in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Nissan Motor's electric vehicle LEAF exhibited at the Indonesia Electric Motor Show 2019 in September, 2019. (NNA)
Nissan Motor to sell controlling stake in joint Indonesian sales unit

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

X-Trail SUV (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor)
Nissan to end sales of two models via Tan Chong Motor in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1596695901113.jpg
Maruti Suzuki expands service network to drive growth in India

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Toyota Motor Corp. rolls out Corolla Cross SUV hybrid model, its first hybrid vehicle in Vietnam, from Aug. 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor Vietnam)
Toyota launches its 1st hybrid car in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

concept-car-3180089_1280.jpg
Aichi Steel, part of Toyota, turns Chinese magnet-processing unit into subsidiary in bid for market share

China Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash
Toyota forecasts Philippine car market to shrink around 40% in 2020 on virus outbreak

Philippines Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

electric-mobility-4158594_1280.jpg
Honda invests $530 mil. in China EV battery maker CATL

China Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Heru Eko Saputro on Unsplash
Major Japanese carmakers’ June sales in Indonesia more than triple from May

Indonesia Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Honda Motor exhibits the X-NV Concept, a concept model of its China-exclusive EV at Auto Shanghai on April 16, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motor)
Honda acquires 1% stake in China’s automotive battery maker CATL

China Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Toyota to fully resume global output for 1st time since February

Japan Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Toyota Motor Thailand President Michinobu Sugata poses with Corolla Cross SUV on July 9, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor Thailand)
Toyota’s Corolla Cross SUV makes global debut in Thailand

Thailand Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Casper Munk on Unsplash
Japan’s Premium Group to enter Philippines used car inspection business

Philippines Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Li Lin on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda, Nissan see recovery in China sales after COVID-19 plunge

China Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Rohit Arora on Unsplash
Maruti Suzuki India’s sales pick up in slow recovery for car makers

India Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Joao Melo on Unsplash
Honda to continue Indonesia car plant suspension till end of July

Indonesia Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

20200702_idr_hino.jpg
Hino Motors launches online store on Indonesian e-commerce site Tokopedia

Indonesia Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Sagami Elec's second Indonesian factory is under construction in Medan, northern Sumatra Island. (Photo courtesy of Sagami Elec)
Japanese coil maker Sagami Elec to double automotive parts output in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor)
Sino-Japanese automotive joint venture starts building EV factory project in China

China Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash
Daihatsu Motor to sell foreign-made vehicles in Japan for 1st time

Japan Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Toyota Taw Win outlet will open in Yangon on July 1. (Photo courtesy of Nezas)
Nezas Holdings to open Toyota dealership in Yangon on July 1

Myanmar Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Admiral_Lebioda from Pixabay
Toyota's output against initial plan to recover to 10% drop in July

Japan Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image