NTT Data, Bank of Ayudhya to enable QR code payment for Thais in Japan

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

BANGKOK, NNA - NTT Data Corp. has partnered with Bank of Ayudhya to offer a cross-border QR code payment service to Thai consumers in Japan.

Under the deal announced Friday, the Japanese IT infrastructure giant and the Thai bank will cooperate in providing Thai nationals in Japan, mainly travelers, with the cashless payment service linked with My Prompt QR, Thailand's electronic settlement platform operated by the country's central bank.

NTT Data will relay payment data received from Thai consumers in Japan to My Prompt QR-issuing banks in Thailand while Ayudhya, a consolidated subsidiary of Japan's MUFG Bank, will provide transaction data collected through a mobile banking app to its Japanese partner.

The service will be launched sometime between October and December this year or at a time international travel is expected to resume when the coronavirus pandemic abates, a senior NTT Data official said in a statement. (NNA/Kyodo)