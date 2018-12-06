Vietnam Manufacturing
Iris Ohyama sets up in Vietnam to boost sourcing due to China labor costs
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s furniture and household products maker Iris Ohyama Inc. has set up a Vietnamese unit to increase sourcing in Southeast Asia due to rising labor costs and tighter environmental regulations in China.
The company said last week that Iris Ohyama Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City began operating on Nov. 15 as its suppliers in China shift their production to Southeast Asia, mainly Vietnam.
China Japan Vietnam
Electronics Manufacturing ConsumerProducts Employment Policy Environment