Owndays to open 20 optical shops in India after lockdown delay

12, Oct. 2020

Owndays India opens its first store in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Oct 1, 2020. The company had relocated one of its stores from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata to Bengaluru. Photo courtesy of Owndays India)
Owndays India opens its first store in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Oct 1, 2020. The company had relocated one of its stores from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata to Bengaluru. Photo courtesy of Owndays India)

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA- Japanese eyewear retailer Owndays Inc., which began its India operation last year, is planning to open as many as 20 stores by the end of next year.

The ambitious expansion is aimed at the huge numbers of people who need prescription glasses, a market that has been unevenly distributed in India, according to a senior executive of the company.

“Our plan was to increase store count to over 20 in the country by the end of this year, but it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown,” Sanjay Malhotra, business head at Owndays’ local subsidiary Owndays India Pvt. Ltd., told NNA in a phone interview.

He added, “But now with the market slowly opening up, we are looking to resume our expansion plans in India.”

Malhotra said that the company is in the midst of setting up three new outlets in the next two months in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi.

“We’ll have at least eight stores by the end of this year in the country, and are hopeful of increasing our store count further to 20 by next year,” he said.

The eyewear brand, which offers complete one-stop service, recently relocated one of its stores from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata to the country’s southern city of Bengaluru.

It is now looking to expand its footprint across various cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh Ahmedabad as well as Chennai, where it opened its first shop in 2019.

To boost sales further, the company will launch its online store by next year.

To stay ahead of the competition, the company uses sophisticated Japanese eye-testing equipment to carry out eye checks and help make prescriptions quickly.

The whole process including the selection of lenses and frames is usually completed within 20 minutes, which Owndays touts as its unique customer service. Some customers might take a longer time deciding on the look of their eyewear as Owndays offers a wide range of frames, from the functional to the stylish and trendy.

“Spectacles with single vision lenses are made at our stores only, so we can deliver the spectacle then and there to our customers within just 20 minutes which is unique in the Indian eyewear industry,” Malhotra said.

Pricing its eyewear at around 6,000 rupees ($82) on the average, the company has positioned itself in the affordable, branded eyewear segment to cater to brand-conscious consumers who want expertly made lenses apart from looking good.

This more organized and professional approach accounts for about 10 percent of the total eyewear market in India, according to Owndays, which also has its own private labels.

On the factors driving the growth of branded eyewear in the country, Malhotra also noted that some consumers prefer to own multiple pairs of sunglasses to suit different occasions with greater exposure to foreign designer brands in the market.

But the more critical issue is catering to the growing numbers afflicted with myopia or short-sightedness, especially among Indian youth.

“Eye-care deficit has made India the 'blind' capital of the world," Malhotra put it bluntly, adding that the reality is that there are many people who need eye correction.

"So there is a huge scope for growth once you create an opportunity for such people to get their eyes checked and wear spectacles,” Malhotra added.

According to a October 2018 report by consultancy firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, around 35 percent of the Indian population needed to have their vision corrected, but only 25 percent did so.

The report said the country’s eyewear market had been dominated by disorganization with uneven distribution of optical shops offering specialist prescription.

It also noted that not many people have ready access to affordable, good-quality branded eyewear as the price differences between branded and unbranded eyewear are substantial.

However opportunities abound due to the growing population. The eyewear market is expected to grow at over 9 percent, from $7.4 billion in 2017 to reach $13.6 billion by 2024.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Owndays India opens its first store in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Oct 1, 2020. The company had relocated one of its stores from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata to Bengaluru. Photo courtesy of Owndays India)
Owndays to open 20 optical shops in India after lockdown delay

India Retail

1 HOUR AGO

Customers stand in line at Japanese casual fashion chain operator Adastria Co.’s first “niko and …” brand outlet in Shanghai, China, on Dec. 22, 2019, the day after opening. The company said on Sept. 8, 2020, it will open the brand’s second shop in Shanghai in December 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan casual fashion brand "niko and ..." to open 2nd store in China

China Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Valuence Holdings Inc., a Japanese company buying luxury goods from customers, opens an outlet in Singapore on Sept. 1, 2020. Photo shows the entrance of the shop, Nanboya Singapore. (Photo courtesy of Valuence Holdings)
Luxury goods-buying service Nanboya opens Singapore outlet

Singapore Retail

1 MONTH AGO

20170815_thb_711.jpg
Thai operator to open 7-Eleven stores in Laos under 30-year deal

Laos Retail

1 MONTH AGO

image-1598842955998.jpg
Reliance buys Future Group units for $3.2 bil. to be major retailer

India Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Lawson Graha Tamiya store in Tangeran, Banten Province, west of Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Lawson)
NEC, Lawson to start experiment on store-based use of digital technologies in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Cam Morin on Unsplash
Japanese casual apparel retailer ANAP to enter Philippines

Philippines Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mehrad Vosoughi on Unsplash
Japan Lawson speeds up expansion in China, opening stores in Hebei, Hainan

China Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

An Aeon mall in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (NNA)
Japan’s Aeon Mall to open shopping complex in Myanmar in 2023

Myanmar Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

A B-Quik outlet in Bangkok as shown in an undated photo. (Photo courtesy of Marubeni)
Marubeni acquires Indonesian tire retail chain operator

Indonesia Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash
Mitsui Fudosan wins bid to build recreation-intensive mall in Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Don Don Donki outlet opens at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Selangor state near Kuala Lumpur by the middle of 2021. (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdongs)
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open two shops in Malaysia in 2021

Malaysia Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

A Don Quijote outlet in Japan (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdings)
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 1st Malaysian shop in KL

Malaysia Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

uniqlo-1737663_1280.jpg
Uniqlo opens online store in Philippines as lockdown drags on

Philippines Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

tyron-harkiss-foster-BIkif7IMZSQ-unsplash.jpg
Women’s footwear vender Amagasa of Japan entering Indonesian e-commerce market

Indonesia Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

A complete image of Aeon Mall Hoang Mai (Image courtesy of Aeon Mall)
Aeon Mall to open office-mall complex in Hanoi in late 2022

Vietnam Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Marcin Kempa on Unsplash
Slow recovery for Malaysian mall REITS, 15% retail shops to close down

Features Malaysia Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay
Online sales jumped 150% for Thailand's Index furniture chain

Thailand Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Korie Cull on Unsplash)
Japan department store sales drop 66% in May, pace of fall moderates

Japan Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok opens near Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 19, 2020. (NNA)
Siam Piwat Simon opens first Siam Premium Outlets center near airport

Thailand Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Uniqlo Co.'s new flagship store in Tokyo's Ginza shopping area, named Uniqlo Tokyo, is shown to the media on June 18, 2020, a day before its opening. (Kyodo)
Uniqlo's fast-drying face masks debut in Japan, long queue formed

Japan Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Oleg Magni from Pexels
Mr Max to launch cross-border e-commerce in Shanghai

China Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven to sell life insurance as contactless needs grow

Japan Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A directly run card game store in Indonesia (Photo courtesy of Wedge Holdings)
Japan publisher Wedge to open franchise card game shops in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sonder Quest on Unsplash
Supermarket chain Carrefour’s Taiwan branch to buy local rival, Wellcome

Taiwan Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Central Retail Corp)
FamilyMart pulling out of Thai JV to localize business

Thailand Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Bugis Junction, Singapore (pictured) is one of 18 participating CapitaLand malls which accepts eCapitaVoucher, the digital version of CapitaVoucher. (Photo Courtesy of CapitaLand)
CapitaLand to launch 2 online platforms to drive sales as Singapore cautiously reopens

Singapore Retail

5 MONTHS AGO