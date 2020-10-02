Mergers and acquisitions in India fell to 3-year low in first 9 months

02, Oct. 2020

Firms from the United States were the most active foreign investors in India. The size of their acquisitions doubled to $16.6 billion from a year ago. (Photo Courtesy of Pixabay)
Firms from the United States were the most active foreign investors in India. The size of their acquisitions doubled to $16.6 billion from a year ago. (Photo Courtesy of Pixabay)

NEW DELHI, NNA- Merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in India fell to a three-year low during the first nine months of this year as investors turned cautious amid uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to financial market data provider Refinitiv, the total value of transactions fell 1.5 percent to $68 billion, the lowest since 2017. The number of deals also decreased by 14.4 percent year-on-year.

Domestic deals were worth more than half the size, totalling $32.3 billion. Inbound transactions came up to $28.4 billion while outbound ones amounted to $3.3 billion.

“As the disruptions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern for companies and the economic cost caused by widespread lockdowns continue to provide uncertainties, deal making activity in India fell to a three-year low during the first nine months of this year,” Elaine Tan, senior analyst at Refinitiv, said in an email statement to NNA.

Although the coronavirus crisis had affected most sectors, it also brought attractive pickings because of consolidations, privatizations and asset sales, Tan noted. Strategic and private equity investors moved fast to seize opportunities in the more promising sectors like technology and telecommunication.

Refinitiv noted that companies from the United States were the most active foreign acquirers in India. They doubled their acquisition to $16.6 billion from a year ago, capturing 58.5 percent of inbound market share.

Facebook Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Jaadhu Holdings LLC, snapped up a 9.9 percent stake in India's Jio Platforms for $5.7 billion. Google International, a unit of Alphabet Inc., also bought a 7.73 percent stake in Jio for $4.5 billion.

Outbound M&A activities witnessed the United States emerging as a key investment destination for Indian companies.

“The United States was the top most targeted nation in terms of value as well as number of acquisitions from Indian companies with 30 deals worth $3.3 billion,” said Refinitiv, adding that the top three sectors were energy and power, telecommunication and finance.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Firms from the United States were the most active foreign investors in India. The size of their acquisitions doubled to $16.6 billion from a year ago. (Photo Courtesy of Pixabay)
Mergers and acquisitions in India fell to 3-year low in first 9 months

India Economy

41 MINUTES AGO

A file photo showing workers at the Japanese firm Daikin India's factory at Neemrana in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. (Photo courtesy of Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd)
Japanese businesses in India shrink first time in 11 years

India Economy

9 DAYS AGO

Finance secretary Carlos Dominguez (L) and JICA chief representative Eigo Azukizawa (R) during the signing of the Post-Disaster Standby Loan 2 on Sept.15, 2020, in Manila. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Finance)
Japan lends 50 billion yen to Philippines for disaster, health crisis response

Philippines Economy

16 DAYS AGO

Sangley Airport, a former U.S. naval base, is being utilized since February 2020 for general aviation operations. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Transportation)
Philippines won't stop infrastructure projects with Chinese involvement despite US blacklisting

Philippines Economy

28 DAYS AGO

photo.jpg
Philippine jobless rate falls to 10 percent, giving hope for rebound

Philippines Economy

28 DAYS AGO

photo-1592639296346-560c37a0f711.jpg
India posts worst GDP contraction, only agriculture thrives

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

The Kyushu Promotion Center is set to be opened in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Nov. 2 by Kamichiku Holdings Co. in Kagoshima in Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu. (Photo courtesy of Kamichiku Holdings)(PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (NNA/Kyodo)
Firm in Kyushu to promote region via Hanoi information center

Vietnam Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Surge in India’s exports to China, some Asian countries

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

coronavirus-4981906_1280.jpg
Philippines plunges into recession after Q2 GDP fell 16.5%

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Milind Shah on Unsplash
Automobile, FMCG sectors in India see signs of revival after lockdown eased

India Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Metro Manila (Photo by Klaryss Puno on Unsplash)
Philippine capital, nearby areas to return to stricter lockdown as virus cases top 100,000

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

pexels-burst-374710.jpg
U.S. GDP in April-June shrinks at record 32.9% pace amid pandemic

United States Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

ball-ball-shaped-color-earth-269724.jpg
Myanmar to create special economic zone in Mon State to attract foreign investors

Myanmar Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Toshiya on Unsplash
Fitch cuts outlook for Japan credit rating on coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Army vehicles move toward Leh along the Manali-Leh highway in northern India, amid the ongoing India-China border dispute on July 22, 2020. (PTI)
India slaps more restrictions on Chinese businesses amid soured ties

India Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Manuel Velasquez on Unsplash
Nightlife sector urges gov't to be more realistic in anti-virus steps

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by ammiel jr on Unsplash
Japan 1st-half exports fall 15%, sharpest drop in decade due to virus

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Duangphorn Wiriya on Unsplash
G-20 warns of sharp global growth contraction due to pandemic

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A large screen on a street in Beijing shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital on May 22, 2020. The annual parliamentary session, which usually takes place for around 10 days from March 5, was postponed this year due to the spread of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Chinese keener to save money amid virus crisis, deja vu of Japan

China Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

pexels-photo-2604843.jpg
Philippines to let in foreigners with long-term visas from August

Philippines Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

morning-brew-U03369z5UBA-unsplash.jpg
Japan to discuss travel ban easing with China, South Korea, others

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Supply chains need revamp as virus takes toll: Japan trade ministry

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Shigeru Omi(C), a member of the Japanese government's new anti-coronavirus task force, speaks during its inaugural meeting in Tokyo on July 6, 2020. Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato(L) and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura(R) also attended. (Kyodo)
Japan to further ease virus-triggered rules on big events as planned

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Aaron Sebastian on Unsplash
308 Japanese companies affected by U.S. work visa halt: survey

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jaison Lin on Unsplash
Coronavirus pushes Japanese business sentiment to 11-year low

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Anna Auza on Unsplash
Half of telecommuters in Japan work longer than before pandemic

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Guillaume de Germain on Unsplash
Thailand improving incentives to attract investments, boosts agriculture and sustainable businesses

Thailand Economy

3 MONTHS AGO