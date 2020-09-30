Nippon Koei to take part in Bangladesh port construction project

A signing ceremony is held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 23, 2020, as a four-way joint venture led by Japan’s Nippon Koei Co. has won a contract to take part in a project to build Matarbari Port in southeastern Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Koei)

NEW DELHI, NNA - Nippon Koei Co. has won a contract for an 86 billion yen ($814 million) project to build a commercial port in Bangladesh, the Japanese contractor said Tuesday.

A four-way joint venture led by Nippon Koei received a 2.26 billion yen order to produce detailed port designs and supervise construction works at Matarbari Port in Cox's Bazar District, Chittagong Division, in southeastern Bangladesh, according to the company.

Nippon Koei's will receive 1.45 billion yen in the contract awarded by the Bangladeshi Ministry of Shipping's Chittagong Port Authority, it said.

The project, financed with Japanese government loan assistance, is to build a multipurpose commercial port capable of accommodating midsized and large ships to increase the movement of goods into and out of Bangladesh and surrounding countries.

The completion of Matarbari Port, with a water depth of 16 meters, is expected by the end of 2025. The port will annually handle 700,000 TEU, or 20-foot equivalent unit, containers and 1.8 million tons of general and bulk cargo.

The other three bodies in the four-way joint venture aside from Tokyo-based Nippon Koei are the Overseas Coastal Area Development Institute of Japan, Japan Port Consultants Ltd. and Development Design Consultants Ltd. of Bangladesh.

Nippon Koei said it is working on more than 20 projects in Bangladesh, including the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport expansion project and the Dhaka mass rapid transit development project. (NNA/Kyodo)