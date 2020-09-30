Nippon Koei to take part in Bangladesh port construction project

30, Sep. 2020

A signing ceremony is held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 23, 2020, as a four-way joint venture led by Japan’s Nippon Koei Co. has won a contract to take part in a project to build Matarbari Port in southeastern Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Koei)
A signing ceremony is held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 23, 2020, as a four-way joint venture led by Japan’s Nippon Koei Co. has won a contract to take part in a project to build Matarbari Port in southeastern Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Koei)

NEW DELHI, NNA - Nippon Koei Co. has won a contract for an 86 billion yen ($814 million) project to build a commercial port in Bangladesh, the Japanese contractor said Tuesday.

A four-way joint venture led by Nippon Koei received a 2.26 billion yen order to produce detailed port designs and supervise construction works at Matarbari Port in Cox's Bazar District, Chittagong Division, in southeastern Bangladesh, according to the company.

Nippon Koei's will receive 1.45 billion yen in the contract awarded by the Bangladeshi Ministry of Shipping's Chittagong Port Authority, it said.

The project, financed with Japanese government loan assistance, is to build a multipurpose commercial port capable of accommodating midsized and large ships to increase the movement of goods into and out of Bangladesh and surrounding countries.

The completion of Matarbari Port, with a water depth of 16 meters, is expected by the end of 2025. The port will annually handle 700,000 TEU, or 20-foot equivalent unit, containers and 1.8 million tons of general and bulk cargo.

The other three bodies in the four-way joint venture aside from Tokyo-based Nippon Koei are the Overseas Coastal Area Development Institute of Japan, Japan Port Consultants Ltd. and Development Design Consultants Ltd. of Bangladesh.

Nippon Koei said it is working on more than 20 projects in Bangladesh, including the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport expansion project and the Dhaka mass rapid transit development project. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

A signing ceremony is held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 23, 2020, as a four-way joint venture led by Japan’s Nippon Koei Co. has won a contract to take part in a project to build Matarbari Port in southeastern Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Koei)
Nippon Koei to take part in Bangladesh port construction project

Bangladesh Construction

1 MINUTE

Photo by Ginnie Nguyen on Unsplash
Japanese contractor Kajima building hub in Singapore

Singapore Construction

1 MONTH AGO

mike-enerio-tmqsL3BmZ80-unsplash.jpg
Penta-Ocean wins 2 Singapore contracts worth $277 mil.

Singapore Construction

2 MONTHS AGO

Siam Patumwan House (Image courtesy of SMCC (Thailand) )
Sumitomo Mitsui Construction wins office tower work in Bangkok from Siam Motors Group

Thailand Construction

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
Tokyu Construction to buy Singapore design firm in 1st overseas M&A

Singapore Construction

3 MONTHS AGO

construction-18688_1280.jpg
Correct: Yida China to acquire 75% stake in JV with Japanese partner Sumitomo Realty

China Construction

4 MONTHS AGO

construction-18688_1280.jpg
Yida China to acquire 75% stake in JV with Japanese partner Sumitomo Realty

China Construction

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Ecoba Vietnam)
Japan’s Haseko agrees to take 36% in Vietnamese peer Ecoba to expand business

Vietnam Construction

4 MONTHS AGO

ION Orchard
Penta-Ocean to take over Singaporean engineering firm UG M&E

Singapore Construction

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Eldon Vince Isidro on Unspla
General contractor Shimizu wins $593 mil. metro, road infrastructure projects

Philippines Construction

6 MONTHS AGO

Yangon Central Railway Station, Kun Chan Road (Photo by billow 926 on Unsplash)
Kajima gets 5.7 bil. yen of Japan-backed fund for Yangon development

Myanmar Construction

7 MONTHS AGO

downtown-669909_960_720.jpg
Thailand’s Amata to develop industrial park near Yangon, seeking Japanese investors

Myanmar Construction

8 MONTHS AGO

Construction firms optimistic about business performance in Q3

Vietnam Construction

HANOI, VNA – About 22.7 percent of construction firms said they performed better in Quarter 3 while ...

18, Sep. 2019

Conglomerate Mottama building Myanmar's 1st steel high-rise

Myanmar Construction

By Yadana Htun YANGON, NNA - Mottama Holdings Ltd., a Myanmar-based conglomerate, is constructing th...

03, Nov. 2018