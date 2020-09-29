Hitachi Zosen to supply China organ with wastewater disposal system

29, Sep. 2020

ivan-bandura-Ac97OqAWDvg-unsplash.jpg

TOKYO, NNA - Engineering giant Hitachi Zosen Corp. has signed a contract to supply a Chinese research institute with a fiber wastewater filtration system in the company's first overseas sale of the technology.

The company announced Monday the receipt of an order for the combined sewer overflow fiber filtration system from the China National Electric Apparatus Research Institute for an undisclosed sum.

The system, to be delivered in October next year to a sewage disposal plant in Changsha, Hunan Province, is capable of treating 500,000 cubic meters of wastewater per day. It will have the largest capacity of any such setup in China, according to Hitachi Zosen.

Compared with a rainwater reservoir that carries out a similar function, the system can be installed in a space one-third in area and at half the cost, a company spokesman said. (NNA/Kyodo)

