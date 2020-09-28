Harley-Davidson crashes out of India in global restructuring

28, Sep. 2020

Automakers operating in India’s premium lifestyle biking market such as Harley-Davidson are facing challenges ranging from changing consumer habits and rising ownership costs to slow demand due to the declining economy which has been worsened further by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Automakers operating in India’s premium lifestyle biking market such as Harley-Davidson are facing challenges ranging from changing consumer habits and rising ownership costs to slow demand due to the declining economy which has been worsened further by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - American luxury motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, Inc. will ride out of India after closing its factory there due to poor demand and mounting losses.

Although motorcycles and scooters have been selling very well in the world's largest two-wheeler market, the global leader of lifestyle cruising bikes only sold a dismal 25,000 units in its entire 10-year presence there.

In a statement last Thursday, the company said it will close its Bawal factory in the northern state of Haryana, which it started in 2009.

It will also “significantly” reduce the size of its sales office in the northern Indian city of Gurgram, as it evaluates ways for its 33 dealers to serve existing customers till the end of their contract.

H-D Motor Co. India Pvt. Ltd., Harley-Davidson’s local subsidiary, will let off 70 employees while it finds ways to continue selling its motorbikes in the country.

In a filing on Sept. 23 to the Securities and Exchange Commission in America, the company said it will carry out more restructuring to optimize its global dealer network to focus on high-priority markets like North America, Europe and part of Asia-Pacific. It will exit certain international markets and discontinue sales and manufacturing operations in India.

H-D Motor's filing with India’s Registrar of Companies (RoC), shows that the company incurred a loss of around 120 million rupees or $1.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 as against a profit of around 50 million rupees made in the previous year.

However, its accumulated losses amounted to about 430 million rupees as of March 31, 2019.

The Bawal plant has been assembling select models for the Indian market and producing Street 750 motorcycles for the non-North American market. Harley-Davidson's portfolio of iconic bikes in India includes Street 750, Iron 883, Forty-Eight and Low Rider, with prices ranging from 469,000 rupees and to 1.825 million rupees.

However, the brand, which is far more popular with generations before the millennials, seems to have lost its cool factor globally as well as in India.

According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, Harley-Davidson sales declined 7.70 percent to 2,470 units in the last fiscal year ended March 2020 when a total of over 17 million two-wheelers were sold in the country.

Industry analysts said almost all automakers selling premium big bikes in categories of 700 cc and above had encountered multiple headwinds such as changing consumer habits, increase in ownership costs due to new emission and safety requirements and slump worsened by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) shows that their total market share hovered around 0.01 percent only in August.

Apart from H-D Motor, automakers dominating the premium lifestyle biking segment include India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Triumph Motorcycles (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Ducati India Pvt. Ltd.

“These are niche products preferred mainly by bike enthusiasts, and have a very limited market in the country,” Shamsher Dewan, a vice president at ICRA Ltd., a rating agency, told NNA.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a former president of FADA, said Harley-Davidson had entered India a decade ago with the assumption that their appeal would be as hot as in China. But recent regulatory and policy changes in areas such as taxation, emission and safety norms, plus the declining economy have worsened the situation, he said.

Will Harley-Davidson’s exit give an opportunity to incumbents to capture its market?

Analysts such as Dewan said it may be difficult for them to fill the vacuum as Harley-Davidson has a unique fan base. However, the ex-president of FADA disagrees.

He said, “I believe its exit still offers an opportunity for the existing players. Harley-Davidson used to sell around 2,000 bikes annually, so some players will definitely try to capture that market.”

A May 20 report by brokerage firm HDFC Securities noted global sales of Harley-Davidson fell by 5 percent in the calendar year 2019. In fact, sales had been slipping steadily since 2014 as the demand for traditional cruising bikes slowed down in large markets such as the United States.

“As the cruiser segment volumes are shrinking, especially with the millennial generation moving away from these bikes, Harley has decided to expand its product portfolio. It will now be venturing in the adventure touring space as well as launch street fighters, as the brand now seeks the favors of a new generation of riders,” the report said.

It remains to be seen how its diversification will produce models that will appeal to young bike buyers and whether it will have another go at breaking into the Indian market.

Harley-Davidson is reportedly in talks with Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, about a distribution deal in the country, according to Reuters. However, Harley-Davidson declined to comment.

The company is looking to complete its restructuring within a year.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Automakers operating in India’s premium lifestyle biking market such as Harley-Davidson are facing challenges ranging from changing consumer habits and rising ownership costs to slow demand due to the declining economy which has been worsened further by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Harley-Davidson crashes out of India in global restructuring

India Motorcycle

1 MINUTE

An electric three-wheeler driver stops at a newly set up battery swapping facility in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh on June 25, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Sun Mobility)
India allows 2- and 3-wheel electric vehicles to be sold without pre-installed batteries to help boost sales

India Motorcycle

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jess Aston on Unsplash
Indian motorcycle sales recover to 1 mil. units from zero in April

India Motorcycle

3 MONTHS AGO

Mahindra e-Alfa Mini (Photo courtesy of Mahindra and Mahindra)
India’s M&M shifts focus to electric three-wheelers for more growth: report

India Motorcycle

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Ola Electric Mobility)
India’s Ola Electric Mobility takes over Dutch e-scooter maker Etergo

India Motorcycle

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Steve Rybka on Unsplash
Honda to resume motorcycle production in India on Monday on eased lockdown

India Motorcycle

4 MONTHS AGO

Ampere Vehicles' first dealership in Secunderabad, Telangana state (Photo courtesy of Ampere Vehicles)
India’s Ampere Vehicles opens its 1st dealership in Nepal for scooter sale

Nepal Motorcycle

4 MONTHS AGO

Electric two-wheelers on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
India electric vehicle sales grow 20 percent, bucking slowdown trend

India Motorcycle

5 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Norton Motorcycles)
India’s TVS Motor buys Britain’s Norton Motorcycles for 16 mil. pounds

Europe Motorcycle

5 MONTHS AGO

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India officials and motorcycle racer Ricky Brabec (2nd from R) pose with the newly launched 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in New Delhi on March 5, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India)
Honda Motorcycle expanding premium bike sales network throughout India

India Motorcycle

7 MONTHS AGO

annie-spratt-QxIO5HHTiQo-unsplash_1_.jpg
Indian motorcycle maker Hero to invest $1.4 billion on future models, expansion

India Motorcycle

7 MONTHS AGO

This photo shows a Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports model at a launch event at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2020. (NNA)
Honda Indonesia launches 2 high-end big bikes to meet premium segment demand

Indonesia Motorcycle

8 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Indonesia’s motorcycle sales recover to 2015 level

Indonesia Motorcycle

8 MONTHS AGO

Models introducing the All New Honda BeAT at Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2020. (NNA)
Honda Indonesia launches latest scooter in stable 2020 market

Indonesia Motorcycle

9 MONTHS AGO

steve-rybka-cfD6wyDnUdc-unsplash.jpg
Honda Motor intensifying crackdown on counterfeit motorcycle parts in India

Exclusives India Motorcycle

10 MONTHS AGO

20191120_0005.jpg
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university

Thailand Motorcycle

10 MONTHS AGO

Indian Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (2nd from R) joins executives of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., Honda Motor Co.'s local subsidiary, at a launch ceremony for Honda's first tighter emission standards-compliant scooter Active 125 in New Delhi on Sept. 11. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India)
Honda may delay expansion plan in India amid auto sales slowdown

India Motorcycle

13, Sep. 2019

Indonesia's Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto poses with e-scooter batteries at a launch event for an experimental trial of e-bike and battery station operation in Jakarta on Aug. 28.
Japan, Indonesia collaborate in testing e-bike, battery base operation

Indonesia Motorcycle

30, Aug. 2019

Taiwan’s leading electric vehicle maker Gogoro Inc. introduces its Gogoro 2 Utility and battery swapping system in South Korea in partnership with local motorcycle seller TIC Corp. (Photo courtesy of Gogoro)
Taiwan EV bike maker Gogoro forays into S. Korea

South Korea Motorcycle

29, Aug. 2019

Kawasaki Heavy Industries opens Vietnam unit to boost large motorcycle sales

Vietnam Motorcycle

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. has established a wholly owned subsid...

27, Aug. 2019

A.P. Honda Co. President Shigeto Kimura poses on a limited edition model of its popular scooter Scoopy i collaboratively designed with messaging app provider Line Corp. at a launch event in Bangkok on July 22.
Honda to launch collaborative scooter model with messaging app provider Line

Thailand Motorcycle

24, Jul. 2019

Maruichi Philippines Steel Tube Inc.’s manufacturing plant in Lipa City, Batangas Province.
Steel-pipe maker Maruichi to supply motorcycle parts in Philippines

Philippines Motorcycle

09, Jul. 2019

Masashi Ogawa (C), president of Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., stands next to the EC-05 electric scooter, designed by Yamaha Motor Co. and modeled after a Gogoro production vehicle, in Taipei on June 27, 2019.(Courtesy of Yamaha Motor Co.)
Yamaha Motor partners with Taiwan firm to roll out electric scooter

Taiwan Motorcycle

29, Jun. 2019

Motorcycle chain maker Daido Kogyo in Pakistan shifting to all local production

Pakistan Motorcycle

TOKYO, NNA - Daido Kogyo Co. will start making motorcycle chains in Pakistan in two years, taking it...

21, Jun. 2019

Minoru Kato, president of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., Honda Motor Co.’s local subsidiary, unveils a plan to conduct an electric motorcycle trial as soon as next year as he talks in an interview with NNA in Gurgaon in the northern state of Haryana on May 23, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Honda may let Indian businesses test ride e-motorcycles

India Motorcycle

15, Jun. 2019

Yamaha Motor to spend 3.1 billion yen to double Philippines output

Philippines Motorcycle

MANILA, NNA - Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha Motor Co. will invest 3.1 billion yen ($28.3 m...

27, May. 2019

Honda anticipates Thai motorcycle market decline in 2019

Thailand Motorcycle

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese motorcycle maker Honda Motor Co. has projected a decline in the Thai market ...

12, Mar. 2019