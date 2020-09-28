Chemical maker Tokuyama to set up high-purity IPA venture in Taiwan

28, Sep. 2020

image-1601264474734.jpg

TOKYO, NNA - Chemical maker Tokuyama Corp. will set up a fifty-fifty joint venture in Taiwan with a local firm to manufacture high-purity isopropyl alcohol, expecting growing demand for the chip-cleaning solution in the expanding semiconductor market there.

Formosa Tokuyama Advanced Chemicals Co. is scheduled to be established in Kaohsiung in October, with Formosa Plastics Corp. investing half of the capital NT$1 billion (US$34 million), the Tokyo-based company said Friday.

The joint venture is expected to start manufacturing high-purity IPA in January 2022 for the local market, with a capacity of 30,000 tons per year, using the partner's propylene as a raw material, a Tokuyama official told NNA.

Tokuyama set up a local unit, Taiwan Tokuyama Corp., in 1996 to supply local chipmakers with its high-purity IPA, using near-complete products from Japan, while the new venture will have an integrated production system, procuring a raw material in Taiwan, according to the official. (NNA/Kyodo)

