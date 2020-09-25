Rakuten teams up with India's Tech Mahindra for telecom business

NEW DELHI,NNA - Japanese online retail giant Rakuten Inc.'s telecommunications arm has partnered with India's Tech Mahindra Ltd. to offer cloud-based mobile networking technology worldwide.

Rakuten Mobile Inc. announced on Wednesday the appointment of Tech Mahindra as its "preferred partner" for the Rakuten Communications Platform technology enabling virtualized networking, for which the Mumbai-based firm will provide technical support to telecom carriers using the platform outside Japan.

Rakuten Mobile will also receive technical assistance from the Indian partner for information technology, security systems and management service for networking in connection with the platform, according to the announcement.

The duo agreed in 2018 to cooperate in developing technology for the next generation of mobile communication such as the 5G network. They will discuss plans to have Tech Mahindra act as a sales agency for the RCP in the future. (NNA/Kyodo)