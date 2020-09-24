Thai parties to produce wood pellets in Laos, eyeing Japan, Korea fuel markets

24, Sep. 2020

Image by Mrdidg from Pixabay
Image by Mrdidg from Pixabay

BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s energy producer Ratch Group PCL has entered a joint venture with two Thai partners to invest in wood pellet production in Laos.

They are targeting overseas markets like Japan and South Korea, where the demand for renewable energy sources such as biomass fuels is rising.

Ratch group’s wholly owned subsidiary Ratch-Lao Services Co. has partnered Buriram Green Energy Co. (BGE) and Siphandone Bolaven Development Co. (SPD) for the venture, according to Ratch filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Monday.

They have set up Siphandone Ratch-Lao Co., with Buriram Green as the majority owner having 65 percent share while Ratch-Lao holds 25 percent and Siphandone Bolaven Development Co. taking the remaining 10 percent.

Kijja Sripatthangkura, CEO of Ratch group, said in a media statement that the company started a feasibility study in 2018 and developed this project with its partners because they saw a growth opportunity driven by a demand for renewable energy due to efforts to reduce fossil fuel consumption and greenhouse gases which have caused climate change.

He sees Japan and South Korea as key markets as their governments have a promotion policy for biomass power plants.

The new company aims to export the wood pellets to industrial customers in the two countries in long-term contracts currently under negotiation with prospective customers. The deals are expected to close soon, added Kijja.

The wood pellet plant will be built in Saysettha district in Laotian capital Vientaine, starting from March 2021. It hopes to roll out sales by Q1 2022 and produce 60,000 tons of wood pellets a year.

But first, the three parties will plant suitable, fast-growing crops such as sugarcane, said Kijja, who highlighted that his two partners have extensive experience in the agricultural sector.

He noted that demand for wood pellets has risen, mostly from industrial sectors and biomass-fired power plants. The raw materials have advantages like low moisture and high heating rate apart from being easy to transport and stock.

Ratch group currently operates biomass and biofuel businesses in Songkhla in southern Thailand. Its biomass company, Songkhla Biomass Co. generates 9,900 kilowatts of electricity by using rubber and wood as biofuels.

The company aims to further expand overseas, mainly focusing on fueling power plants, renewable projects as well as businesses related to electricity generation and energy, according to its filing statement.

So far, it has established power plant operations throughout Laos and also in countries like Myanmar and Cambodia.

Buriram Energy Co., wholly owned by the country’s sugar manufacturer Buriram Sugar PCL, currently operates biomass power plants fueled 100 percent by bagasse, the fibrous remains of sugarcane after it is crushed.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by Mrdidg from Pixabay
Thai parties to produce wood pellets in Laos, eyeing Japan, Korea fuel markets

Laos Manufacturing

2 HOURS AGO

Dolphin IBA founder Aby Baby with his donkeys at his donkey farm at Ramamangalam in the southern Indian state of Kerala. (Photo courtesy of Dolphin IBA)
Indian startups feature donkey milk in pampering products, dairy uses being explored

India Manufacturing

14 DAYS AGO

photo-1547630824-eed1be6a27b0.jpg
Mitsubishi to supply elevators, escalators to Lao parliament

Laos Manufacturing

20 DAYS AGO

Miura Industries (China) Co.’s new factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. (Photo courtesy of Miura Co.)
Japan’s Miura increases gas-fired boiler output in China

China Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

An undated file photo of newly-manufactured tractors by Yanmar Holdings’ Indian partner Sonalika ITL. (Photo courtesy of Sonalika ITL)
Tractors ride out of COVID crisis to buck India auto downtrend

India Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

An undated file photo of a worker loading one of Hero Cycles’ products into a truck at the company’s factory in the northern Indian state of Punjab. (Photo courtesy of Hero Cycles)
India’s Hero Cycles aims to leverage ties with Yamaha, Mitsui to promote e-cycle sales overseas

India Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by zelle duda on Unsplash
Unicharm India suffers $152 mil. loss from factory fire

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Japan’s Oji to build new corrugated container plant in Malaysia

Malaysia Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

A desk of Prime series (Photo courtesy of Plus Corp.)
Correct: Japan’s Plus teams up with China’s Deli in office furniture market

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

A desk of Prime series (Photo courtesy of Plus Corp.)
Japan’s Plus teams up with China’s Deli in office furniture market

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

the-creative-exchange--CJcwxNAoSM-unsplash.jpg
Sumitomo Rubber Industries to get subsidy from Japan, double glove output in Malaysia

Malaysia Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Franck V. on Unsplash
Toba's new subsidiary to serve Japanese manufacturers moving to Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

louis-hansel-shotsoflouis-Rf9eElW3Qxo-unsplash.jpg
Chinese tool maker Hangzhou Great Star expanding Vietnam output to mitigate trade row impact

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
Japan helps apparel firm make protective clothing in Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-1583947582886-f40ec95dd752.jpg
Japanese hygiene product maker Saraya takes over Indian peer

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

printer-933098_1280.jpg
Japanese printing firm Sanko Sangyo to stop Vietnam sales, Thai plant due to blow from COVID-19

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

The textile industry logged the lowest manufacturing PMI reading among all the eight major industries. (ANTARA)
Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI falls to record low in April-June on pandemic

Indonesia Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
Thai firm’s orders for rubber gloves soar on global COVID-19 pandemic

Thailand Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Micheile Henderson on Unsplash
Japan apparel maker Stripe International quits China as part of restructuring campaign

China Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Kai Tsumekiri nail clipper (Photo courtesy of Kai Corp.)
Correct: Japanese razor products maker Kai sees surging sales in India amid pandemic

India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Faucet products of leading Taiwanese faucet maker Globe Union Industrial Corp. (Photo courtesy of Globe Union Industrial)
Taiwan's leading faucet maker Globe Union eyes inroads into SE. Asia with Thai Kin

Thailand Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Kai Tsumekiri nail clipper (Photo courtesy of Kai Corp.)
Japanese razor products maker Kai sees surging sales in India amid pandemic

India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AME Elite Consortium)
Swiss industrial electronics contractor Enics to open 1st Southeast Asian factory

Malaysia Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
World's biggest glove maker Malaysia sees 15% growth in 2020

Features Malaysia Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg.jpg
Fast-drying face masks to hit Uniqlo shelves in Japan on Fri.

Japan Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Thai lingerie makers boost online presence, produce face masks

Features Thailand Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

(NNA)
Japan Nidec to set up EV traction motor production in Dalian, China to seek growth

China Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO