Indonesia digital economy to be biggest in SE Asia by 2025: Google/Temasec study

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesia’s digital economy is expected to surge to $100 billion by 2025 from the current $27 billion, to become the largest in Southeast Asia, according to a report by Google LLC and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasec Holdings Pte. released earlier this month.

Southeast Asia’s internet economy totaled $72 billion in 2018 and is estimated to exceed $240 billion by 2025, the report said.

“The Indonesian ‘digital archipelago’ is firing on all cylinders,” it said. Backed by the largest internet user base in the region -- 150 million users in 2018 -- Indonesia has the largest internet economy in the region at $27 billion this year and is growing at the fastest compound annual rate of 49 percent between 2015 and 2018, it added.