Mitsubishi Electric to supply gear for Indian subway cars

18, Sep. 2020

Supplied photo shows Delhi Metro's train for which Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has contracted to supply electric equipment through MEML Ltd., India's public-sector company producing defense equipement as well as rolling stock. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.)
NEW DELHI, NNA - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has won a contract to supply an Indian public-sector company with electric equipment for the equivalent of 80 subway cars for the Delhi Metro rapid transit system in the country's northern capital region.

The Japanese company announced on Wednesday it had signed a contract with BEML Ltd., previously known as Bharat Earth Movers Ltd., which produces defense equipment as well as rolling stock.

The deal calls for Mitsubishi's local arm, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd., to manufacture motors, conversion devices and other products at its plant in Bidadi in suburban Bengaluru, southern India, for supply to BEML for an undisclosed sum over a two-year period starting in the current fiscal year ending next March.

Mitsubishi Electric, which first supplied electric equipment for use on Delhi Metro cars in 2001, said the latest deal will bring the number of equivalent railcars to 3,002, accounting for 65 percent of the Indian metro electric gear market. (NNA/Kyodo)

