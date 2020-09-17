Prestige starts medical support for Japanese expats in Thailand

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels

BANGKOK, NNA - Prestige International Inc., a business process outsourcing firm with a global network, has created a new entity in Thailand to assist Japanese expatriates in undergoing medical treatment.

Prestige on Wednesday announced the establishment in July of P.I. Assistance (Thailand) Co. in Bangkok and the start of its operations from this month.

The Tokyo-based firm said it has assigned two employees to both Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital and Sukumvit Hospital in the Thai capital to help Japanese nationals receive medical treatment.

In 2007, Prestige set up its first Thai unit, Prestige International (Thailand) Co., to make arrangements for Japanese with overseas insurance policies and healthcare program members to visit hospitals. (NNA/Kyodo)