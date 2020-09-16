Toyota India to invest over $270 mln in technology upgrade despite halting capacity expansion

16, Sep. 2020

A file photo of Toyota Kirloskar’s officials at the launch of Toyota Glanza in New Delhi on June 6, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor)
A file photo of Toyota Kirloskar’s officials at the launch of Toyota Glanza in New Delhi on June 6, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor)

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd., a majority-owned subsidiary of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. (TMC), plans to invest over 20 billion rupees (over $270 million) in new technologies including electrification even as it halts expanding capacity as the country’s auto industry faces headwinds amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Toyota's focus is on technology expansion & localization and is investing 2000+ crores (20 billion rupees) for the same,” Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said on his verified Twitter account on Tuesday.

“The future of sustainable mobility is strong here in India & Toyota is proud to be part of this journey,” he said.

His tweet followed a report on Tuesday from news agency Bloomberg quoting a top company official as saying that TMC would not expand further in India due to the country’s high tax regime.

When asked about the report by a TV news channel, Kirloskar said that while the carmaker is “not expanding capacity further,” it will invest in new technologies including electrification this year.

At the company’s two plants at Bidadi in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, only the first one is “pretty well utilized,” Kirloskar said, while the second plant’s utilization is at a “very low level.”

The first plant was set up in October 1997, and has a total installed production capacity of 100,000 units, while the second plant was established in December 2010 and can produce up to 210,000 units.

The Bloomberg report said Shekar Viswanathan, vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor claimed that the Indian government keeps taxes on cars and motorbikes so high that companies find it hard to build scale, and also makes owning a car out of reach of many consumers.

“The message we are getting, after we have come here and invested money, is that we don’t want you,” the report quoted Viswanathan as saying. In the absence of any reforms, “we won’t exit India, but we won’t scale up.”

In an official statement on Tuesday, Toyota Kirloskar Motor clarified that it remains committed to the Indian market, and that its operations in the country continue to be an integral part of its global strategy.

It noted that in the wake of the slowdown exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the auto industry has been urging the Indian government for support through a viable tax structure.

“We remain confident that the government will do everything possible to support industry and employment. We recognize the strong proactive efforts being made by the government to support various sectors of the economy and appreciate the fact that it is open to examine this issue despite the current challenging revenue situation,” the statement said.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) seeks a reduction in the goods and services taxes (GST) rate to 18 percent from the current 28 percent for all vehicular categories.

SIAM in its latest report issued on Sept. 4 said that the Indian automotive industry grew rapidly in the past 20 years in line with the country’s economic growth during the period, but vehicle sales continuously declined in the past five quarters.

It said the key reasons for this slowdown include rising vehicle costs due to regulations, road tax hikes by several states, a crisis in the non-banking financial company sector, rising third-party insurance costs, and financial stresses in the dealership sector.

SIAM said that vehicle affordability remains a key challenge as costs have recently increased. Prices of two-wheelers and cars have gone up by around 10 percent in the past year due to factors such as higher taxes and new regulations, it said.

Domestic auto sales fell 18 percent in the financial year ended March 2020, the largest decline in the past decade, according to SIAM.

to TOP Page

More from this section

A file photo of Toyota Kirloskar’s officials at the launch of Toyota Glanza in New Delhi on June 6, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor)
Toyota India to invest over $270 mln in technology upgrade despite halting capacity expansion

India Auto

1 MINUTE

image-1599625050072.jpg
Marelli deepens alliance with Wipro to stay ahead as auto supplier

India Auto

7 DAYS AGO

An undated file photo of a truck manufactured by Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles)
Commercial vehicle makers in India face $800 mil. loss as pandemic exacerbates demand woes

India Auto

26 DAYS AGO

Photo by Sindre Strøm from Pexels
Toyota launches car-leasing service in India

India Auto

26 DAYS AGO

Daihatsu Gran Max compact commercial vehicle (Photo courtesy of Astra Daihatsu Motor)
Daihatsu Motor sells 554 cars during 1-hour virtual sales event in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Nissan Motor's electric vehicle LEAF exhibited at the Indonesia Electric Motor Show 2019 in September, 2019. (NNA)
Nissan Motor to sell controlling stake in joint Indonesian sales unit

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

X-Trail SUV (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor)
Nissan to end sales of two models via Tan Chong Motor in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

1 MONTH AGO

image-1596695901113.jpg
Maruti Suzuki expands service network to drive growth in India

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Toyota Motor Corp. rolls out Corolla Cross SUV hybrid model, its first hybrid vehicle in Vietnam, from Aug. 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor Vietnam)
Toyota launches its 1st hybrid car in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

1 MONTH AGO

concept-car-3180089_1280.jpg
Aichi Steel, part of Toyota, turns Chinese magnet-processing unit into subsidiary in bid for market share

China Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash
Toyota forecasts Philippine car market to shrink around 40% in 2020 on virus outbreak

Philippines Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

electric-mobility-4158594_1280.jpg
Honda invests $530 mil. in China EV battery maker CATL

China Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Heru Eko Saputro on Unsplash
Major Japanese carmakers’ June sales in Indonesia more than triple from May

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Honda Motor exhibits the X-NV Concept, a concept model of its China-exclusive EV at Auto Shanghai on April 16, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motor)
Honda acquires 1% stake in China’s automotive battery maker CATL

China Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Toyota to fully resume global output for 1st time since February

Japan Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Toyota Motor Thailand President Michinobu Sugata poses with Corolla Cross SUV on July 9, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor Thailand)
Toyota’s Corolla Cross SUV makes global debut in Thailand

Thailand Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Casper Munk on Unsplash
Japan’s Premium Group to enter Philippines used car inspection business

Philippines Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Li Lin on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda, Nissan see recovery in China sales after COVID-19 plunge

China Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Rohit Arora on Unsplash
Maruti Suzuki India’s sales pick up in slow recovery for car makers

India Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Joao Melo on Unsplash
Honda to continue Indonesia car plant suspension till end of July

Indonesia Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

20200702_idr_hino.jpg
Hino Motors launches online store on Indonesian e-commerce site Tokopedia

Indonesia Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Sagami Elec's second Indonesian factory is under construction in Medan, northern Sumatra Island. (Photo courtesy of Sagami Elec)
Japanese coil maker Sagami Elec to double automotive parts output in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor)
Sino-Japanese automotive joint venture starts building EV factory project in China

China Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash
Daihatsu Motor to sell foreign-made vehicles in Japan for 1st time

Japan Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Toyota Taw Win outlet will open in Yangon on July 1. (Photo courtesy of Nezas)
Nezas Holdings to open Toyota dealership in Yangon on July 1

Myanmar Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Admiral_Lebioda from Pixabay
Toyota's output against initial plan to recover to 10% drop in July

Japan Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Scott Warburton from Pixabay
Honda resumes passenger car production in India on eased lockdown

India Auto

3 MONTHS AGO