Toyota India to invest over $270 mln in technology upgrade despite halting capacity expansion

A file photo of Toyota Kirloskar’s officials at the launch of Toyota Glanza in New Delhi on June 6, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor)

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd., a majority-owned subsidiary of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. (TMC), plans to invest over 20 billion rupees (over $270 million) in new technologies including electrification even as it halts expanding capacity as the country’s auto industry faces headwinds amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Toyota's focus is on technology expansion & localization and is investing 2000+ crores (20 billion rupees) for the same,” Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said on his verified Twitter account on Tuesday.

“The future of sustainable mobility is strong here in India & Toyota is proud to be part of this journey,” he said.

His tweet followed a report on Tuesday from news agency Bloomberg quoting a top company official as saying that TMC would not expand further in India due to the country’s high tax regime.

When asked about the report by a TV news channel, Kirloskar said that while the carmaker is “not expanding capacity further,” it will invest in new technologies including electrification this year.

At the company’s two plants at Bidadi in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, only the first one is “pretty well utilized,” Kirloskar said, while the second plant’s utilization is at a “very low level.”

The first plant was set up in October 1997, and has a total installed production capacity of 100,000 units, while the second plant was established in December 2010 and can produce up to 210,000 units.

The Bloomberg report said Shekar Viswanathan, vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor claimed that the Indian government keeps taxes on cars and motorbikes so high that companies find it hard to build scale, and also makes owning a car out of reach of many consumers.

“The message we are getting, after we have come here and invested money, is that we don’t want you,” the report quoted Viswanathan as saying. In the absence of any reforms, “we won’t exit India, but we won’t scale up.”

In an official statement on Tuesday, Toyota Kirloskar Motor clarified that it remains committed to the Indian market, and that its operations in the country continue to be an integral part of its global strategy.

It noted that in the wake of the slowdown exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the auto industry has been urging the Indian government for support through a viable tax structure.

“We remain confident that the government will do everything possible to support industry and employment. We recognize the strong proactive efforts being made by the government to support various sectors of the economy and appreciate the fact that it is open to examine this issue despite the current challenging revenue situation,” the statement said.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) seeks a reduction in the goods and services taxes (GST) rate to 18 percent from the current 28 percent for all vehicular categories.

SIAM in its latest report issued on Sept. 4 said that the Indian automotive industry grew rapidly in the past 20 years in line with the country’s economic growth during the period, but vehicle sales continuously declined in the past five quarters.

It said the key reasons for this slowdown include rising vehicle costs due to regulations, road tax hikes by several states, a crisis in the non-banking financial company sector, rising third-party insurance costs, and financial stresses in the dealership sector.

SIAM said that vehicle affordability remains a key challenge as costs have recently increased. Prices of two-wheelers and cars have gone up by around 10 percent in the past year due to factors such as higher taxes and new regulations, it said.

Domestic auto sales fell 18 percent in the financial year ended March 2020, the largest decline in the past decade, according to SIAM.