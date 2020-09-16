Japan lends 50 billion yen to Philippines for disaster, health crisis response

16, Sep. 2020

Finance secretary Carlos Dominguez (L) and JICA chief representative Eigo Azukizawa (R) during the signing of the Post-Disaster Standby Loan 2 on Sept.15, 2020, in Manila. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Finance)
Finance secretary Carlos Dominguez (L) and JICA chief representative Eigo Azukizawa (R) during the signing of the Post-Disaster Standby Loan 2 on Sept.15, 2020, in Manila. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Finance)

MANILA, NNA – Japan is lending another 50 billion yen ($474.8 million) to the Philippines that can be used to respond to natural disasters and disease outbreaks such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the second phase of the Post-Disaster Standby Loan (PDSL 2), Manila can withdraw about 23.3 billion pesos in tranches following a disaster or public health crisis.

The Philippines can use the funds when it declares a state of calamity, public health emergency, or when the government imposes the strictest level of its quarantine restriction, the finance department said.

“We hope we will never need to quickly disburse from this loan package. But its availability assures us that we will have ample ammunition to support our budgetary needs in the event a crisis happens,” Philippine finance secretary Dominguez said in a speech during the signing of the loan deal with Japan on Tuesday.

The government can expend the PDSL 2 funds within three years. It can extend the disbursement up to four times for additional three-year periods.

The loan has a repayment period of 30 years and a grace period of 10 years, and a fixed interest rate of 0.01 percent per annum.

The latest loan marks the second time Japan extended this type of financing to the Philippines, according to the Japanese embassy.

In 2014, it extended a similar loan after a super typhoon killed thousands a year earlier.

The Philippines is the first among Japan’s partner countries to receive a post-disaster standby loan through JICA that can be used for health-related disasters, according to Eigo Azukizawa, Japan International Cooperation Agency chief representative to the Philippines.

Earlier this year, Japan extended 2 billion yen ($18.9 million) of grant aid to Manila to supply medical equipment and establish laboratory surveillance sites. It also lent 50 billion yen to serve as budgetary support for the Philippines’ coronavirus response.

The restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic reduced government revenues to 1.7 trillion pesos ($35 billion) in the first seven months of the year, which is 7 percent lower than the same period in 2019.

Rising government spending and lower revenue collections could increase the country’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio 9.6 percent this year, according to the finance department.

The government has so far secured loans of $8.83 billion to finance its efforts to address the impact of the pandemic.

Some $5.98 billion of that is in the form of budget support financing from its development partners such as the Japan-led Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the French Development Agency, and JICA.

The finance department said the total borrowings to support government spending for the country’s recovery from the pandemic and investments in infrastructure and social services could reach 3 trillion pesos ($62 billion) for 2020 and 2021.

Because of this, the department projects the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio to rise to 54 percent this year from a historic low of 39.6 percent in 2019.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Finance secretary Carlos Dominguez (L) and JICA chief representative Eigo Azukizawa (R) during the signing of the Post-Disaster Standby Loan 2 on Sept.15, 2020, in Manila. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Finance)
Japan lends 50 billion yen to Philippines for disaster, health crisis response

Philippines Economy

1 MINUTE

Sangley Airport, a former U.S. naval base, is being utilized since February 2020 for general aviation operations. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Transportation)
Philippines won't stop infrastructure projects with Chinese involvement despite US blacklisting

Philippines Economy

12 DAYS AGO

photo.jpg
Philippine jobless rate falls to 10 percent, giving hope for rebound

Philippines Economy

12 DAYS AGO

photo-1592639296346-560c37a0f711.jpg
India posts worst GDP contraction, only agriculture thrives

India Economy

15 DAYS AGO

The Kyushu Promotion Center is set to be opened in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Nov. 2 by Kamichiku Holdings Co. in Kagoshima in Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu. (Photo courtesy of Kamichiku Holdings)(PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (NNA/Kyodo)
Firm in Kyushu to promote region via Hanoi information center

Vietnam Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Surge in India’s exports to China, some Asian countries

India Economy

23 DAYS AGO

coronavirus-4981906_1280.jpg
Philippines plunges into recession after Q2 GDP fell 16.5%

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Milind Shah on Unsplash
Automobile, FMCG sectors in India see signs of revival after lockdown eased

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Metro Manila (Photo by Klaryss Puno on Unsplash)
Philippine capital, nearby areas to return to stricter lockdown as virus cases top 100,000

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

pexels-burst-374710.jpg
U.S. GDP in April-June shrinks at record 32.9% pace amid pandemic

United States Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

ball-ball-shaped-color-earth-269724.jpg
Myanmar to create special economic zone in Mon State to attract foreign investors

Myanmar Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Toshiya on Unsplash
Fitch cuts outlook for Japan credit rating on coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Army vehicles move toward Leh along the Manali-Leh highway in northern India, amid the ongoing India-China border dispute on July 22, 2020. (PTI)
India slaps more restrictions on Chinese businesses amid soured ties

India Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Manuel Velasquez on Unsplash
Nightlife sector urges gov't to be more realistic in anti-virus steps

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by ammiel jr on Unsplash
Japan 1st-half exports fall 15%, sharpest drop in decade due to virus

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Duangphorn Wiriya on Unsplash
G-20 warns of sharp global growth contraction due to pandemic

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A large screen on a street in Beijing shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital on May 22, 2020. The annual parliamentary session, which usually takes place for around 10 days from March 5, was postponed this year due to the spread of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Chinese keener to save money amid virus crisis, deja vu of Japan

China Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

pexels-photo-2604843.jpg
Philippines to let in foreigners with long-term visas from August

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

morning-brew-U03369z5UBA-unsplash.jpg
Japan to discuss travel ban easing with China, South Korea, others

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Supply chains need revamp as virus takes toll: Japan trade ministry

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Shigeru Omi(C), a member of the Japanese government's new anti-coronavirus task force, speaks during its inaugural meeting in Tokyo on July 6, 2020. Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato(L) and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura(R) also attended. (Kyodo)
Japan to further ease virus-triggered rules on big events as planned

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Aaron Sebastian on Unsplash
308 Japanese companies affected by U.S. work visa halt: survey

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jaison Lin on Unsplash
Coronavirus pushes Japanese business sentiment to 11-year low

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Anna Auza on Unsplash
Half of telecommuters in Japan work longer than before pandemic

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Guillaume de Germain on Unsplash
Thailand improving incentives to attract investments, boosts agriculture and sustainable businesses

Thailand Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ryo Yoshitake on Unsplash
Tokyo lifts all coronavirus restrictions on businesses

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Capturing the human heart. on Un
ADB cuts developing Asia’s growth to 0.1%, lowest rate in six decades

Asia Economy

3 MONTHS AGO