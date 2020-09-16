Japan's Infocom invests in Singapore care job matching app operator

Japanese IT service company Infocom Corp. says it has inked a deal to make an investment in Homage, a Singaporean operator of an app to match caregiving workers and users in Singapore and Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Infocom)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese IT service company Infocom Corp. has inked a deal to make an investment in the operator of a Singaporean job-matching app for caregivers as a means of expanding its business in Southeast Asia.

Under a capital and business tie-up deal, Infocom is making an undisclosed investment in Homage, the Singaporean startup that develops and operates the smartphone app. About 3,000 caregivers in Singapore and Malaysia have registered, the Tokyo-based company said Tuesday.

The app matches caregiving service users and their families with caregivers and operators.

Homage, set up in 2016 and with some 50 employees, has drawn attention for using a unique technology-based matching engine, Infocom said in a statement. In Singapore, like in Japan, the population is rapidly graying, it said.

Infocom runs a staffing business for caregiving services in Japan and hopes to operate similar businesses in Southeast Asia, according to the company.

Under its three-year business plan through March 2023, Infocom will put emphasis on overseas operations in healthcare-related IT businesses. (NNA/Kyodo)