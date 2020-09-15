Sumitomo Life Insurance to make fresh investment in Singlife

15, Sep. 2020

Image by Edar from Pixabay
Image by Edar from Pixabay

SINGAPORE, NNA - Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. will make an additional investment in digital insurance firm Singapore Life Pte. Ltd., known as Singlife, in a bid to expand its overseas operations.

Sumitomo Life said Monday its S$320 million ($235 million) investment in Singlife aims to back up the Singaporean firm's recent merger deal with British multinational insurance firm Aviva plc's local arm, Aviva Ltd.

The Japanese insurance firm initially invested US$90 million in Singlife last year. Sumitomo Life said its stake in Singlife will come to around 20 percent after the fresh investment.

By strengthening its ties with Singlife, Sumitomo Life will further beef up its overseas operations and help to promote its businesses at home, a Sumitomo Life official told NNA. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by Edar from Pixabay
Sumitomo Life Insurance to make fresh investment in Singlife

Singapore Financials

2 MINUTES AGO

image-1598418803580.jpg
Indian bank to use satellite data as tool for evaluating agricultural loans

India Financials

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by Dmitriy Suponnikov on Unsplash
Mitsubishi UFJ offers finance to hospital chain operator in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

27 DAYS AGO

Photo by S O C I A L . C U T on Unsplash
MUFG, Liquidity Capital to form JV in Singapore, launch an $80-mil fund for startups

Singapore Financials

1 MONTH AGO

singapore-2706849_1280.jpg
Bank of Yokohama opens Singapore branch to focus on Asia

Singapore Financials

1 MONTH AGO

hand-2722104_1280.jpg
SMBC joins blockchain platforms Contour, Komgo for trade finance

Singapore Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

red-school-blur-factory-451.jpg
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Finance to acquire 49% stake in VietinBank Leasing

Vietnam Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Mohamad Trilaksono from Pixabay
Taiwan's Cathay Financial to acquire majority stake in Indonesian bank: report

Indonesia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

bitcoin-3411309_1280.jpg
Yokogawa Electric to invest in fund of funds to collaborate with Indian startups

India Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

TC Car Solutions (Thailand)'s employees and fleet of cars (Photo courtesy of TC Car Solutions (Thailand))
Tokyo Century launches fixed-rate, flexible car-leasing service in Thailand

Thailand Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
PE investment in India plunges to its lowest since 2017

India Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Unsplash
Danish VC Novo opening Singapore office to boost life science investment in Asia

Asia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Japan insurer Tokio Marine & Nichido launches remote loss prevention service amid pandemic

Asia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jack Sparrow from Pexels
Yoma Bank, Mastercard team up to accelerate Myanmar’s digital economy

Myanmar Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jason Coudriet on Unsplash
Nomura to sell brokerage JV stake to Philippines’ largest commercial bank

Philippines Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash
Thai digital wallet startup raises $80 mil. from Toyota financier, other Japanese investors

Thailand Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Serena Wong on Unsplash
Japan’s Daiwa PI Partners invests $8 mil. in Vietnamese cinema complex operator Beta Media

Vietnam Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Khush . on Unsplash
Japanese venture capital Beenext forms $110 mil. fund to invest in Indian startups

India Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1591864434656.jpg
Toyota, Aioi Bangkok launch driving habit-based car insurance in Thailand

Thailand Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Mohamad Trilaksono from Pixabay
Japan’s SBI, Indonesia’s Kejora Capital to launch $30 mil. VC fund in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Japanese marketing firm starts crowdfunding service to help pandemic-hit companies in SE Asia

Southeast Asia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Banks, cashless payment providers to tie up for possible "digital yen"

Japan Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Credit Commerce from Pixabay
Japan's Shinsei Bank to buy New Zealand nonbank for $490 mil.

New Zealand Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by MF Evelyn on Unsplash
Rent warrant agency J-Lease partners with China’s Lakala to serve Chinese in Japan

Japan Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ray Reyes on Unsplash
BOJ to provide 30 tril. yen to aid virus-hit small firms

Japan Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
S. Korea’s Kookmin Card to buy Thailand’s Fintech firm for SE. Asia expansion

Thailand Financials

5 MONTHS AGO

Yangon, Myanmar
Singapore GIC, Norwegian fund invest $92 mil. in Myanmar’s Yoma Bank

Myanmar Financials

5 MONTHS AGO