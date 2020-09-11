Sumitomo sets up Vietnam arm for electronics manufacturing services

11, Sep. 2020

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg

HANOI, NNA - Japanese trading giant Sumitomo Corp. has established a wholly owned subsidiary in Hanoi to provide electronics manufacturing services to companies that have shifted production from China to Vietnam due to the ongoing trade row between Washington and Beijing.

Sumitomo announced on Thursday the establishment of Sumitronics Vietnam Co. in August by its Tokyo-based arm, Sumitronics Corp., with operations set to start later this month.

The new company anticipates demand for electronics manufacturing services from producers of office automation equipment, white goods, car-mounted devices and other products, targeting annual sales of 10 billion yen ($94 million) in five years, according to the announcement.

Sumitomo entered the EMS market in the 1990s, with Sumitronics operating 10 locations in eight countries besides Vietnam and the parent company running four of its own factories abroad in Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and Mexico.

Sumitronics has a network of more than 20 partner manufacturers and over 1,000 parts suppliers. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg
Sumitomo sets up Vietnam arm for electronics manufacturing services

Vietnam Electronics

LESS THAN A MINUTE

circuit-4448937_1280.jpg
MediaTek to make more chips for popular Chromebook

Taiwan Electronics

3 HOURS AGO

Photo by T. Q. on Unsplash
Sharp buys Japan Display plant as it eyes next-generation display

Japan Electronics

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Tim Photoguy on Unsplash
NEC selling unmanned hotel check-in system in Southeast Asia

Singapore Electronics

16 DAYS AGO

Taiwan’s largest mini-LED manufacturer Epistar Corp. is headquartered in northern Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park. (Photo courtesy of Epistar)
Apple's adoption of mini LED sparks boom time for Taiwan suppliers

Features Taiwan Electronics

17 DAYS AGO

Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman and CEO Liu Young-way speaks at Q2 earnings conference in New Taipei City on Aug. 12, 2020. (Image from streaming teleconference)
Taiwan Hon Hai to have split U.S., China supply chains as it bounces back in Q2

Taiwan Electronics

30 DAYS AGO

solar-panel-array-1591358_1280.jpg
Panasonic ending photovoltaic partnership deal with GS Solar (China) as collaboration stalls

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Image by InspiredImages from Pixabay
Sharp to establish 8K super hi-vision R&D venture with Chinese partner

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

circuit-board-973311_1280.jpg
USI Shanghai to invest $200 mil. to produce electronics in Hai Phong for export

Vietnam Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Irina Iriser from Pexels
Wistron to sell iPhone assembly units to China’s Luxshare for $472 mil.

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Willfried Wende from Pixabay
Di-Nikko Engineering to make automotive electronics with Shenzhen partner

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Japan’s Ferrotec to nearly double wafer recycling capacity in China

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

cpu-564787_1280.jpg
Semiconductor giant TSMC raises 2020 capex to $17 bil. on strong 5G, high-performance computing demand

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

china-3303411_1280.jpg
Hon Hai subsidiary boosting mobile handset output in China’s Shanxi plant

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum edition, Samsung's first India-made smart watch (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)
Samsung launches its 1st locally made 4G smart Galaxy Watch in India

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Austria-based Hon Hai affiliate buys Slovenian ICT company Iskratel for $42 mil.

Europe Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

4.jpg
Electronics assembler Hon Hai to spend millions on worker accommodation in Vietnam: report

Vietnam Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Athena from Pexels
Rohm opens electric vehicle technology R&D base with Shanghai partner

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by DeMorris Byrd on Unsplash
Panel maker JOLED seals 30 bil. yen production deal with TCL China Star Optoelectronics

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Winston Chen on Unsplash
Taiwan's Epistar, Lextar set up holding firm to fight competition as LEDs boom

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Agence Olloweb on Unsplash
Japanese optoelectronics maker Techno Horizon to acquire Singapore-based AV dealer

Singapore Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

flash-memory-1306886_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Phison Electronics to buy 49% stake in Sony’s memory storage solutions arm Nextorage

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Cyriac Jannel on Unsplash
Indian investment body urges incentives for $700 mil. Samsung display factory: report

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

chip-4254845_1280.jpg
Bullish TSMC keeps capex up to $16 bil. despite US controls on Huawei

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Panasonic)
Panasonic faces delay in Malaysian solar panel arm divestment on pandemic

Malaysia Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Nikon cuts 700 jobs in Laos, Thailand to help restructure camera business

Thailand Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash
India offers incentives worth billions to boost electronic, mobile production

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO