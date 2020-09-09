Japan casual fashion brand "niko and ..." to open 2nd store in China

Customers stand in line at Japanese casual fashion chain operator Adastria Co.’s first “niko and …” brand outlet in Shanghai, China, on Dec. 22, 2019, the day after opening. The company said on Sept. 8, 2020, it will open the brand’s second shop in Shanghai in December 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese casual fashion chain operator Adastria Co. plans to open its second "niko and ..." brand store in China in December, encouraged by the first location's strong sales despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-story store will have about 1,500 square meters of floor space in Shanghai's busy West Nanjing Road area, the Tokyo-based company said Tuesday. It will offer apparel products for both men and women and household goods, including items specific to the store, and have a coffee lounge.

The first outlet attracted some 30,000 customers per day after opening in the city's Huaihai Road area in December last year. The number of customers at the shop plunged in February and March due to the coronavirus pandemic but has recovered since April, the company's spokeswoman said.

The company attributes the brand's popularity, particularly among younger people, to its offering of lifestyle products covering not only clothes but interior goods, food and beverages, according to the spokeswoman.

Adastria plans to study the feasibility of opening more shops in China's major cities including Shanghai, she said.

The "niko and ..." brand, mainly targeting men and women in their 20s and 30s, also has overseas outlets in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. (NNA/Kyodo)