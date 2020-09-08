Japan trader Jalux begins condo management business in Thailand

Supplied photo shows a room in a serviced condo complex to be managed by JRE Development Co., a Thai subsidiary of Japanese trader JALUX Inc., in Amphoe Sriracha in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi. (Photo courtesy of JALUX Inc.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese trader Jalux Inc. has launched a serviced condominium management enterprise in Thailand mainly to cater to Japanese expatriates and their families.

JRE Development Co., a Thai subsidiary of the Jalux group, will manage a total of 113 condos on five floors of a 38-story tower condo in Amphoe Sriracha in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi under a consignment contract with local developer Goldshine Co.

JRE Development President Masashi Higuchi told NNA last week that the 113 condos are available both to Japanese expats and their dependents as well as other nationals. (NNA/Kyodo)