KLab to develop Kumamon online game with Chinese firm

07, Sep. 2020

Photo by zhang kaiyv from Pexels
TOKYO, NNA - Game maker KLab Inc. will partner with EGLS Co. of China to develop a mobile online game featuring Kumamon, the popular black bear-like mascot of Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture.

The Beijing-based company will create and operate the Kumamon game, while KLab will handle matters such as intellectual property, the Tokyo-based firm said Friday, adding that when and where the game will be released have yet to be decided.

KLab has decided to partner with EGLS as it seems beneficial to tie up with a local company in making a foray into the Chinese market, a KLab official told NNA.

In February, KLab announced a global licensing deal over the development of games featuring Kumamon with the government of the southwestern prefecture and Tokyo-based contents firm ADK Emotions Inc.

KLab has developed online games jointly with Shanghai-based Shengqu Games and Beijing Kunlun Lexiang Network Technology Co. (NNA/Kyodo)

