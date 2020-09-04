Mitsubishi to supply elevators, escalators to Lao parliament

TOKYO, NNA - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has signed a contract to supply Laos with 18 elevators and escalators for the Southeast Asian country's new parliament building under construction in Vientiane.

The Tokyo-based company, known as MELCO, announced on Thursday the 14 elevators and four escalators will be manufactured by its Thai subsidiary for installation in the five-story National Assembly building scheduled for completion in November this year.

MELCO declined to specify the value of the contract, won by its marketing arm in Laos, MELCO Elevator Lao Sole Co.

Construction work on the building, sitting on the site of the former parliament in the Laotian capital, began in August 2018 as a project financed by Vietnam's government, MELCO said.

The elevator and escalator market in Laos is small, estimated to reach about 200 units in 2020, but it is expected to expand in the future given the country's solid economic growth, according to MELCO. (NNA/Kyodo)