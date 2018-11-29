China gov’t report: Semiconductor industry growing but lags behind global standards

BEIJING, NNA – China’s semiconductor industry has been growing steadily but it lags behind international standards in some areas, the government said in a report released on Tuesday.

The index to show the development of China’s integrated circuit industry (100 in 2014) rose to 127.7 in 2017, up from 118.8 in 2016 and 107.7 in 2015, thanks to sharp increases in sales and exports, the report said.

At the same time, the government warned that Chinese manufacturers of electronic parts and devices are still behind international levels in some areas, saying they do not meet diversified demand, their technology for core parts are insufficient and their supply chain networks are fragile.