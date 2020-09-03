Daiwa House to open new logistics complex in Malaysia

Supplied photo shows a sketch of Daiwa House Industry Co.’s new logistics center in Malaysia’s Selangor state. (Photo courtesy of Daiwa House Industry Co.)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Daiwa House Industry Co. will build a second logistics center in Malaysia to accommodate e-commerce and other businesses as the boom in online shopping continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Construction began on Tuesday and the new facility in the state of Selangor is scheduled for completion in August next year, Daiwa House said.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Daiwa House Malaysia Logistic Sdn. Bhd., will run the 1.1 billion yen ($10.38 million) complex located adjacent to the Japanese builder's first logistics center in the Southeast Asian country.

Daiwa House hopes to have both local and foreign tenants such as e-commerce companies, retailers and food businesses, a Daiwa House spokeswoman in Tokyo told NNA on Wednesday. (NNA/Kyodo)