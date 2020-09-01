India posts worst GDP contraction, only agriculture thrives

01, Sep. 2020

photo-1592639296346-560c37a0f711.jpg

NEW DELHI, NNA- Hit hard by the nation-wide lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the Indian economy contracted sharply by a record 23.9 percent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal year.

Data released by the country’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday showed India's real GDP slumped by 23.9 percent, as opposed to the 5.2 percent growth achieved during the same period last year. It is the first contraction since the publication of quarterly data in 1996.

The stalling of economic activities due to movement restrictions impacted industrial and service sectors heavily.

Interestingly, agriculture was the only seemingly strong sector that thrived by 3.4 percent.

The industrial sector contracted by a massive 38 percent during the quarter. Construction was down by more than 50 percent while manufacturing and mining fell 39.3 and 23.8 percent, respectively.

As trade, hotel, transport and communication plunged by 47 percent, financial services managed to weather through the crisis somewhat with a drop of 5.3 percent.

Private consumption fell 26.7 percent while investments tumbled by 47.1 percent. Government consumption grew 16.4 percent.

Sankar Chakraborti, group chief executive officer of Acuité Ratings & Research told NNA that a significant contraction in the June quarter was in the works as a result of the lockdown occupying a large part of the quarter. This created sharp economic disruptions both on supply and demand.

Of the 54 countries that had reported their GDP for the June quarter, only China and Vietnam recorded positive growth while India was among the weakest performers, according to rating agency CARE Ratings.

But Peru and Macau suffered more drastically than India, with much sharper contractions of 30.2 percent and 67.8 percent, respectively.

In a statement, Sangita Reddy, president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said the sharp plunge in GDP numbers was anticipated but the “magnitude of the contraction has indeed come as a surprise."

Giving a grim outlook for the remaining three quarters, CARE Ratings said GDP is expected to improve after the gradual reopening of activities but it would still be weighted down since there is no respite from the spread of the pandemic after the country entered the second quarter.

“Consumption demand and investments which are necessary to propel the economy would continue to be tepid and unlikely see a noteworthy improvement during the course of the year,” the agency warned.

India expanded reopenings on September 1 allowing subway trains to operate for the first time after several months of lockdown, despite having the fastest growing coronavirus caseload of any country in the world.

to TOP Page

More from this section

photo-1592639296346-560c37a0f711.jpg
India posts worst GDP contraction, only agriculture thrives

India Economy

1 MINUTE

The Kyushu Promotion Center is set to be opened in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Nov. 2 by Kamichiku Holdings Co. in Kagoshima in Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu. (Photo courtesy of Kamichiku Holdings)(PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (NNA/Kyodo)
Firm in Kyushu to promote region via Hanoi information center

Vietnam Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Surge in India’s exports to China, some Asian countries

India Economy

8 DAYS AGO

coronavirus-4981906_1280.jpg
Philippines plunges into recession after Q2 GDP fell 16.5%

Philippines Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Photo by Milind Shah on Unsplash
Automobile, FMCG sectors in India see signs of revival after lockdown eased

India Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Metro Manila (Photo by Klaryss Puno on Unsplash)
Philippine capital, nearby areas to return to stricter lockdown as virus cases top 100,000

Philippines Economy

29 DAYS AGO

pexels-burst-374710.jpg
U.S. GDP in April-June shrinks at record 32.9% pace amid pandemic

United States Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

ball-ball-shaped-color-earth-269724.jpg
Myanmar to create special economic zone in Mon State to attract foreign investors

Myanmar Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Toshiya on Unsplash
Fitch cuts outlook for Japan credit rating on coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Army vehicles move toward Leh along the Manali-Leh highway in northern India, amid the ongoing India-China border dispute on July 22, 2020. (PTI)
India slaps more restrictions on Chinese businesses amid soured ties

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Manuel Velasquez on Unsplash
Nightlife sector urges gov't to be more realistic in anti-virus steps

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by ammiel jr on Unsplash
Japan 1st-half exports fall 15%, sharpest drop in decade due to virus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Duangphorn Wiriya on Unsplash
G-20 warns of sharp global growth contraction due to pandemic

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

A large screen on a street in Beijing shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital on May 22, 2020. The annual parliamentary session, which usually takes place for around 10 days from March 5, was postponed this year due to the spread of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Chinese keener to save money amid virus crisis, deja vu of Japan

China Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

pexels-photo-2604843.jpg
Philippines to let in foreigners with long-term visas from August

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

morning-brew-U03369z5UBA-unsplash.jpg
Japan to discuss travel ban easing with China, South Korea, others

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Supply chains need revamp as virus takes toll: Japan trade ministry

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Shigeru Omi(C), a member of the Japanese government's new anti-coronavirus task force, speaks during its inaugural meeting in Tokyo on July 6, 2020. Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato(L) and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura(R) also attended. (Kyodo)
Japan to further ease virus-triggered rules on big events as planned

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Aaron Sebastian on Unsplash
308 Japanese companies affected by U.S. work visa halt: survey

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jaison Lin on Unsplash
Coronavirus pushes Japanese business sentiment to 11-year low

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Anna Auza on Unsplash
Half of telecommuters in Japan work longer than before pandemic

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Guillaume de Germain on Unsplash
Thailand improving incentives to attract investments, boosts agriculture and sustainable businesses

Thailand Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ryo Yoshitake on Unsplash
Tokyo lifts all coronavirus restrictions on businesses

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Capturing the human heart. on Un
ADB cuts developing Asia’s growth to 0.1%, lowest rate in six decades

Asia Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

triangle-eight-oM-0OQ-g_yo-unsplash.jpg
Investment approvals in Philippine economic zones drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

Philippines Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andy Li on Unsplash
Japan's May exports, imports log biggest year-on-year fall in decade

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Sofia Terzoni from Pixabay
Japan big-company sentiment tumbles to 11-yr low amid pandemic

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image