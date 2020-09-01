Hankyu Hanshin Express opens new logistics center in Malaysia

Hankyu Hanshin Express Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. opens a new logistics center in Kuantan in Malaysia’s Pahang state on Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Hankyu Hanshin Express Co. opened a new logistics center in Malaysia's Pahang state on Tuesday to beef up its freight and cargo transport operations in Southeast Asia.

Hankyu Hanshin Express (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. says its Kuantan office is its eighth logistics center in the Southeast Asian country and the first on the east coast of the Malay Peninsula.

The new office will help major Japanese automakers operating in Malaysia import auto parts from Indonesia for knockdown production, a Hankyu Hanshin Express official told NNA.

The official also said the new office inside the Gebeng Industrial Estate will assist Japanese firms trying to move into the industrial park in handling customs clearance operations. (NNA/Kyodo)