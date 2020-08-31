Japan's Kubota opens 1st overseas test farm in Thailand

31, Aug. 2020

BANGKOK, NNA - Major Japanese agricultural machinery maker Kubota Corp. has opened its first overseas technology-testing farm in Thailand to help promote its products.

Siam Kubota Corp., its subsidiary, opened Kubota Farm on Aug. 6 in Chonburi Province, southeast of Bangkok, to help modernize farming methods for the country's major products such as rice, cassava and sugar cane, Yuto Yamamoto, a Kubota spokesman, told NNA last Friday.

On the 35-hectare farm, the local arm experiments with cultivation and management methods for agricultural produce in collaboration with Kubota Research & Development Asia Co., another Thai subsidiary established in 2016, the Osaka-based company said in a press release last Thursday.

Siam Kubota also intends to invite local dealerships and farmers to experience the performance of farming equipment, using drones and automated farm machinery to practice cutting-edge technologies, according to the release and Yamamoto.

The Japanese group, which has 13 such demonstration farms in Japan, plans to expand the Thai farm in the future, with total investments likely reaching the equivalent of several million dollars, the spokesman said. (NNA/Kyodo)

Undated photo shows a field in Kubota Farm, an agricultural machinery-testing farm opened by Kubota Corp. in August 2020 in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Kubota)
