Mitsui acquires stake in India’s preventive healthcare startup

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. has acquired a stake in India’s preventive healthcare app provider GOQii Inc. as part of its strategy to build a “healthcare ecosystem” in Asia by linking hospital operations and relevant services to information platforms.

Mitsui plans to help the Indian startup gain traction and expand in the country, Hisaya Sakata, director of Mitsui & Co. India Pvt. Ltd., told NNA. The company declined comment on the ownership ratio and transaction value.

“GOQii aims to operate a comprehensive platform within this field which will provide a broad range of services to people all over the world,” Mitsui said in a statement. “We will also support the future expansion of the company into Japan with the aim of developing new services in the Japanese preventive healthcare field.”

GOQii was founded in 2014 by Indian entrepreneur Vishal Gondal. It provides online health data management, individual health mentoring and other e-commerce services via smartphones and wearable devices.

Mitsui has invested in hospital operators, a dialysis clinical service firm and an Indian pharmaceutical wholesaler, including Bengaluru-based Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt. Ltd.