Philippine airport project faces uncertainty as U.S. targets Beijing-owned companies

31, Aug. 2020

Photo by Ian Panelo from Pexels
Photo by Ian Panelo from Pexels

MANILA, NNA – The fate of an international airport project in Cavite province seems to be hanging in the balance following the United States' economic blacklisting of 24 Chinese state-owned businesses allegedly involved in building and militarizing artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea.

The issue came to light when it was found that among them are subsidiaries of China Communications Construction Co. (CCCC), a transport and infrastructure conglomerate, which is set to build the $10 billion Sangley Point International Airport near Manila with a local partner.

In February this year, the partners won the tender to construct the initial phase of the project.

Now the question is whether the project would go ahead with their involvement after a CCCC subsidiary was revealed to have reportedly helped build artificial islands in an area claimed by both the Philippines and China.

This was pointed out by U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo when he expressed concern that CCCC had led "the destructive dredging of the PRC’s South China Sea outposts.

A CCCC’s subsidiary, China Harbour Engineering Company, together with a unit of Philippines' Udenna Corp, has been given initial approval for a $1.2 billion reclamation project in Manila Bay. Udenna is a conglomerate run by Dennis Uy, a local tycoon with close ties with Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

In a television interview, Cavite governor Jonvic Remulla said the provincial government would terminate the airport building agreements immediately if Duterte and the department of national defense deem the partnership with the Chinese company a “national security risk.”

Cavite had awarded the first phase of the airport project to the CCCC and MacroAsia Corp. of the Lucio Tan Group, a Philippine conglomerate with wide interests ranging from banking and aviation to real estate and education.

Under the deal, the Filipino-Chinese consortium, which would serve as the joint venture partner of the Cavite provincial government, would develop the airport’s first runway designed to serve 25 million passengers a year.

Remulla said the joint venture deal between CCCC and MacroAsia is expected to be fully sealed in a month.

In a separate TV interview, Teodoro Locsin Jr., the Philippine secretary of foreign affairs said he would recommend that government agencies end contracts with Chinese companies involved in unlawful reclamation activities in the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, Philippine defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana declined to comment on the matter.

“I decline to comment as I don’t know the facts, save what is in the newspapers,” he told NNA.

Last week, Lorenzana reportedly accused Beijing of occupying Philippine maritime territories after Chinese foreign minister Zhao Lijian claimed that Manila was violating Beijing’s sovereignty and security in the contentious South China Sea.

In 2016, the Philippines won an arbitration case against China over one key maritime dispute.

Backed by the United Nations, the court ruled that the Philippines has exclusive rights over the West Philippine Sea, which forms part of the South China Sea. It also ruled that China's 'nine-dash line' claim over the disputed waters is invalid.

However, China has never recognized the verdict.

Ties between Manila and Beijing have warmed since President Duterte took office in 2016 and pursued his “independent" foreign policy by detaching from the United States and cultivating stronger bonds with China.

The Philippine government has signed deals with several Chinese companies in areas such as renewable energy, infrastructure and telecommunication. Duterte recently accepted China's offer to prioritize the Philippines once its coronavirus vaccine has been developed.

Last week, the United States singled out 24 Chinese companies as well as individuals in its sanctions against Beijing over the South China Sea reclamation. China has slammed the move as unjust.

Last year, an Udenna official told the media that Uy was not concerned when the company was asked to comment on its partnership with a Chinese company involved in a missile-equipped artificial island built by China inside the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Ian Panelo from Pexels
Philippine airport project faces uncertainty as U.S. targets Beijing-owned companies

Philippines Infrastructure

LESS THAN A MINUTE

image-1598509274292.jpg
Japan SHO-BOND, Thai partner to start JV to meet aging infrastructure needs in Southeast Asia

Thailand Infrastructure

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by Niloy Biswas on Unsplash
Consultancy Nippon Koei wins Dhaka metro engineering deal

Bangladesh Infrastructure

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by Burak K from Pexels
Toll road builder Nexco Central to win Philippines contract

Philippines Infrastructure

19 DAYS AGO

japan-360430_1280.jpg
India to set up Japanese industrial township in Assam to further boost economic ties

India Infrastructure

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by Troy Mortier on Unsplash
Amata, Sinotech to build industrial city in Thailand with more investors

Thailand Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Philippines’ Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NNA)
Philippines woos other investors for airport facelift after consortium fails

Philippines Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

sunway.jpg
Sunway teams up with Engie to build district cooling systems in Malaysia

Malaysia Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

Davao City (Photo by Lester Casio on Unsplash)
Japan to lend $1.461 bil. for two Philippine road projects

Philippines Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

Nepal (Photo by Sebastian Pena Lambarri on Unsplash)
Malaysia’s KPower wins hydro power plant contract in Nepal

Nepal Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

Day View of Trust Green City (Image courtesy of Raffles Infrastructure)
Singapore’s Raffles Infrastructure wins bid for $800 mil. green, smart city project in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6453.JPG
Taiwan New Kinpo to build industrial park in Thailand for supply chain diversification: report

Thailand Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
S. Korea’s Daewoo E&C wins 1st work at LNG plant in Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

bangladesh-476308_1280.jpg
IHI, Mitsui Sumitomo Construction win India-linking railway bridge project in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

Mandalay (Photo by Philippe Bourhis on Unsplash)
Toyota Tsusho wins hydropower plant repair work in Myanmar to support electricity supply

Myanmar Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

National Road No.5 in Poipet (NNA)
Japan's $266 million loan for Cambodia’s road improvements to boost regional connectivity

Cambodia Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Japan’s Toa Corp., Samsung C&T win $289 million reclamation project in Singapore

Singapore Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

image-1585104028122.jpg
Toyota, NTT sign capital tie-up over "smart city" project

Japan Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

water-2363820_1280.jpg
Japanese water intake equipment maker Nagaoka establishes Vietnam manufacturing unit

Vietnam Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

engineer-2558705_1280.jpg
Japanese engineering firm Mirait to buy 85 percent of Singapore’s YL Integrated

Singapore Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Dan Smedley on Unsplash
Japan's IHI to rebuild 2 bridges in Myanmar for economic corridor

Myanmar Infrastructure

7 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
India's railway project with Japan faces $4.5 bil. budget shortfall

India Infrastructure

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

scoop-4431347_960_720.jpg
Japan’s Furukawa Electric to join Indonesia’s submarine cable project

Indonesia Infrastructure

7 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) exchanging diplomatic notes with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in Makati City on Jan. 9, 2020.
Japan provides extra loan to strengthen 2 Manila bridges against earthquakes

Philippines Infrastructure

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sujith Devanagari on Unsplash
Japanese civil engineer Nippon Koei to embark on India’s infrastructure projects

India Infrastructure

8 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitshu Motegi (R) in a bilateral meeting with Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez during his visit to Manila on Jan. 9, 2020.
Philippines eager for swift creation of Japan's masterplan for Subic development

Philippines Infrastructure

8 MONTHS AGO

image-1576478414599.JPG
Kobelco Eco-Solutions to deliver clean water in Cambodia

Cambodia Infrastructure

9 MONTHS AGO