Japan’s K.R.S. to acquire 4 arms of Indonesian cold chain group for $62 mil.

28, Aug. 2020

traffic-2251530_1280.jpg

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese logistics service provider K.R.S. Corp. is set to acquire four companies under leading Indonesian cold chain business operator Kiat Ananda group for a total of 904 billion rupiah ($62 million).

The deal is part of K.R.S.’s strategy to expand its overseas business, which it views as a key driver for growth, it said in a statement released Thursday.

The Tokyo-listed firm approved at a board meeting the takeover of the Kiat Ananda affiliates by buying shares through a third-party allotment.

K.R.S. signed contracts on the purchase with the four companies on Friday, a company spokesman told NNA in a telephone interview. The firm is scheduled to make payment by Sept. 30.

After the takeover, K.R.S. will acquire 51 percent of the voting rights in each of the four companies.

The four firms are PT. Kiat Ananda Cold Storage based in Bekasi, West Java, PT. Ananda Solusindo headquartered in Bogor, West Java, Jakarta-based PT. Manggala Kiat Ananda and PT. Trans Kontainer Solusindo, also in Bekasi.

The Kiat Ananda group is a major Indonesian cold chain service provider owning five cold storage warehouses and 590 vehicles. The group provides warehouse, transportation and forwarding services mainly for both local and foreign food makers and dining outlet operators in Indonesia.

By turning the four Kiat Ananda affiliates into subsidiaries, K.R.S., which excels in food logistics including cold chain services, is poised to establish its logistics hubs and transportation network in the huge and rapidly growing Indonesian market, the spokesman said.

K.R.S. further aims to expand its logistics network in Indonesia. “Four of (Kiat Ananda’s) five cold storage warehouses are concentrated in Java, but we would like to establish more such facilities in other areas of Indonesia and expand the transportation network,” the spokesman said.

He added that K.R.S. will consider expanding business such as marketing in other Southeast Asian countries.

Indonesia is the second country overseas for K.R.S. to have subsidiaries in, following China where it operates local subsidiary Shanghai KRS Logistics Corp.

to TOP Page

More from this section

traffic-2251530_1280.jpg
Japan’s K.R.S. to acquire 4 arms of Indonesian cold chain group for $62 mil.

Indonesia Transport

2 HOURS AGO

An electric three-wheeler cargo carrier is parked in front of an e-commerce firm’s warehouse in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on Aug. 27, 2019. (NNA)
India’s e-commerce firm Flipkart plans to fully electrify its logistics fleet by 2030

India Transport

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Sankyu to build logistics center in Malaysian free zone to serve Asia

Malaysia Transport

23 DAYS AGO

Jason Qian (C), general manager of Southeast Asia CEO & President, Best Logistics Technology (Thailand) and other officials at a press conference in Bangkok on July 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Best Logistics Technology (Thailand))
Chinese logistics firm Best expanding parcel delivery networks in Thailand

Thailand Transport

1 MONTH AGO

ramadan-5055660_1280.jpg
A boost for Nissin logistics with halal certification for Singapore warehouse

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

sluice-system-3779143_1280.jpg
NYK Line acquires 15% stake in Vietnamese tugboat operator to expand in fast-growing market

Vietnam Transport

1 MONTH AGO

japan-airlines-4595569_1280.jpg
JAL chartered flight carrying businesspeople takes off for China

Japan Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo-1519316053083-ac1f19db4fa5.jpg
Japan to ease travel curbs on Australia, N.Z., Thailand, Vietnam: Abe

Japan Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

The domestic departure lobby of Chubu Centrair International Airport in Tokoname, central Japan, is deserted during the Golden Week holiday season on April 29, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo)
Chubu airport to resume int'l flights from Tuesday after 2-month halt

Japan Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash
China to conditionally allow foreign air carriers to increase flights

China Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Daniel Lim on Unsplash
U.S. to block Chinese passenger airline flights

United States Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo Courtesy of Zipair)
Japan budget carrier ZIPAIR launches Narita-Bangkok cargo flights

Japan Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Sankyu's new warehouse in Amata City Industrial Estate in Chonburi Province, Thailand (Photo courtesy of Sankyu)
Japan's Sankyu opens logistics base in Thai economic corridor

Thailand Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Manila (Photo by Eldon Vince Isidro on Unsplash)
After years of helping build commuter railways in the Philippines, Sumitomo makes its first investment

Philippines Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Special seating arrangement made at the Kolkata Airport in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal to help maintain social distancing norms during ongoing CovidD-19 lockdown on Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI)
India allows domestic airlines to fly again from May 25 during Covid-19 lockdown

India Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Thai gov't OKs restructuring Thai Airways through bankruptcy court

Thailand Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

J&T Express staffers are checking parcels( Photo courtesy of Global Jet Express)
Surge in courier services as Indonesians observe fasting and quarantine

Features Indonesia Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Ninja Van)
Singapore e-commerce delivery firm Ninja Van raises $279 mil. to venture into B2B field

Singapore Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Air Charter Service)
Boom in chartered flights for face masks, protective items amid pandemic

Asia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Indonesia's ASSA boost logistics, delivery to capitalize on e-commerce boom

Indonesia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Toll Holdings)
Japan Post picks Nomura to advise on Australia’s Toll Holdings: report

Australia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Airline workers load cargo onto a SpiceJet aircraft at Bengaluru airport in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on April 2, 2020. The airline announced last week pay cuts for middle to top-level employees in March. (PTI)
India aviation could lose over $3 billion in April-June quarter

India Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Yusen Bangbor Logistics Center in Bangna, Bangkok in March 2019 (Photo courtesy of Yusen Logistics)
Yusen Logistics to take over Ajinomoto food transport arm in Thailand

Thailand Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Watts Roofing Supplies on Unsplash
Nippon Express opens huge warehouse in Malaysia to serve regional halal logistics

Malaysia Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Peter Jan Rijpkema on Unsplash
Nippon Express starts relief supply delivery to virus-hit Wuhan

China Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by mentatdgt from Pexels
Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Express launches apparel logistics operation near Yangon

Myanmar Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

The logistics center in Hai Phong City that Hankyu Hanshin Express will operate (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)
Japanese logistic firm Hankyu Hanshin Express to launch second logistics center in Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

6 MONTHS AGO