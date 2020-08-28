Japanese contractor Kajima building hub in Singapore

Photo by Ginnie Nguyen on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese general contractor Kajima Corp. has chosen Singapore as the location to build its first self-owned overseas office building.

The company said Thursday it will invest S$1 billion ($732 million) in the construction of Kajima Global Hub, including a research institute, near Changi Airport with it scheduled for completion in 2023.

The company plans to integrate all group arms currently in several locations in the city-state into the six-story building with a total floor space of 10,388 square meters, a spokesman in Tokyo told NNA on Thursday.

Kajima Technical Research Institute Singapore, the company's first overseas base of its kind that opened in 2013, will also move into the building to promote collaboration and innovation with other firms, the government and educational institutions, the Tokyo-based firm said in a statement.

Kajima's overseas sales grew 2.4 times to 470.73 billion yen ($4 billion) in the fiscal year ended in March 2020 from fiscal 2011, driven mainly by a surge in the United States and the Asia-Pacific region, according to its financial statement. (NNA/Kyodo)