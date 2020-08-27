Yamaha Motor begins pesticide-spraying service in Thailand

Yamaha Motor Co. ‘s Fazer R unmanned helicopter is deployed to spray pesticide over a sugar cane field in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Yamaha Motor)

BANGKOK, NNA - Yamaha Motor Co. has launched a pesticide-spraying service in Thailand by using unmanned helicopters to enhance pest control and boost crop yields.

Siam Yamaha Motor Robotics Co., a local joint venture, gained Thailand's approval recently to carry out such aerial operations, Yamaha Motor and trading house partner Mitsui & Co. said Wednesday.

The joint venture deploys Yamaha Motor's Fazer R unmanned helicopters to conduct weed and pesticide control for sugar cane, corn, rice and other produce.

A Yamaha Motor spokesman said the new venture will help to alleviate manpower shortages in the labor-intensive agricultural sector, which accounts for about 40 percent of Thailand's entire workforce. (NNA/Kyodo)