Indian bank to use satellite data as tool for evaluating agricultural loans

26, Aug. 2020

image-1598418803580.jpg

NEW DELHI, NNA - Indian lender ICICI Bank Ltd. will use satellite data to learn the credit profiles of rural customers who are seeking loans, an apparent first for the country’s finance sector.

The bank announced the satellite data effort on Tuesday to help distribute loans to farmers and by studying key factors such as irrigation and crop patterns, ICICI said in a statement on Tuesday. It said the satellite data can effectively forecast farmers’ future revenues.

“The bank is the first in India and among few globally to use satellite data to measure an array of parameters related to the land and use it in combination with demographic and financial parameters to make expeditious lending decisions for farmers,” the bank said in a statement.

Satellite data will replace the more laborious in-person visits that bank personnel normally make to assess a farmer’s creditworthiness.

“Credit assessments are being done within a few days as against the industry practice of up to 15 days,” the bank statement says. The bank has run a satellite data pilot project in more than 500 villages to make loans during India’s COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, the statement says.

Use of satellite data dovetails with stay-at-home orders, as the technology requires no human interaction.

“With an encouraging response to our pilot project, we will shortly cover over 63,000 villages in the country for lending with this technology,” bank executive director Anup Bagchi said in the statement.

To make the process work, ICICI is working with agri-fintech companies that specialize in space technology and weather information for commercial usage. The private lender’s rural loan portfolio during the quarter ended June 30 stood at 571 billion rupees ($7.6 billion).

image-1598418818423.jpg

to TOP Page

More from this section

image-1598418803580.jpg
Indian bank to use satellite data as tool for evaluating agricultural loans

India Financials

22 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Dmitriy Suponnikov on Unsplash
Mitsubishi UFJ offers finance to hospital chain operator in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by S O C I A L . C U T on Unsplash
MUFG, Liquidity Capital to form JV in Singapore, launch an $80-mil fund for startups

Singapore Financials

15 DAYS AGO

singapore-2706849_1280.jpg
Bank of Yokohama opens Singapore branch to focus on Asia

Singapore Financials

22 DAYS AGO

hand-2722104_1280.jpg
SMBC joins blockchain platforms Contour, Komgo for trade finance

Singapore Financials

1 MONTH AGO

red-school-blur-factory-451.jpg
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Finance to acquire 49% stake in VietinBank Leasing

Vietnam Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Mohamad Trilaksono from Pixabay
Taiwan's Cathay Financial to acquire majority stake in Indonesian bank: report

Indonesia Financials

1 MONTH AGO

bitcoin-3411309_1280.jpg
Yokogawa Electric to invest in fund of funds to collaborate with Indian startups

India Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

TC Car Solutions (Thailand)'s employees and fleet of cars (Photo courtesy of TC Car Solutions (Thailand))
Tokyo Century launches fixed-rate, flexible car-leasing service in Thailand

Thailand Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
PE investment in India plunges to its lowest since 2017

India Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Unsplash
Danish VC Novo opening Singapore office to boost life science investment in Asia

Asia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Japan insurer Tokio Marine & Nichido launches remote loss prevention service amid pandemic

Asia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jack Sparrow from Pexels
Yoma Bank, Mastercard team up to accelerate Myanmar’s digital economy

Myanmar Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jason Coudriet on Unsplash
Nomura to sell brokerage JV stake to Philippines’ largest commercial bank

Philippines Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash
Thai digital wallet startup raises $80 mil. from Toyota financier, other Japanese investors

Thailand Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Serena Wong on Unsplash
Japan’s Daiwa PI Partners invests $8 mil. in Vietnamese cinema complex operator Beta Media

Vietnam Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Khush . on Unsplash
Japanese venture capital Beenext forms $110 mil. fund to invest in Indian startups

India Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1591864434656.jpg
Toyota, Aioi Bangkok launch driving habit-based car insurance in Thailand

Thailand Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Mohamad Trilaksono from Pixabay
Japan’s SBI, Indonesia’s Kejora Capital to launch $30 mil. VC fund in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Japanese marketing firm starts crowdfunding service to help pandemic-hit companies in SE Asia

Southeast Asia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Banks, cashless payment providers to tie up for possible "digital yen"

Japan Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Credit Commerce from Pixabay
Japan's Shinsei Bank to buy New Zealand nonbank for $490 mil.

New Zealand Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by MF Evelyn on Unsplash
Rent warrant agency J-Lease partners with China’s Lakala to serve Chinese in Japan

Japan Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ray Reyes on Unsplash
BOJ to provide 30 tril. yen to aid virus-hit small firms

Japan Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
S. Korea’s Kookmin Card to buy Thailand’s Fintech firm for SE. Asia expansion

Thailand Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Yangon, Myanmar
Singapore GIC, Norwegian fund invest $92 mil. in Myanmar’s Yoma Bank

Myanmar Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AND Global)
Marubeni forms strategic tie-up with Singapore fintech startup AND Global

Singapore Financials

4 MONTHS AGO