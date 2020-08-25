Firm in Kyushu to promote region via Hanoi information center

The Kyushu Promotion Center is set to be opened in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Nov. 2 by Kamichiku Holdings Co. in Kagoshima in Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu. (Photo courtesy of Kamichiku Holdings)(PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (NNA/Kyodo)

HANOI, NNA - A company from Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu will open a promotion hub in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi in November, aiming to raise awareness of local produce and facilitate corporate activities between the two countries.

Kamichiku Holdings Co. based in Kagoshima, southern Kyushu, said Monday it plans to launch the Kyushu Promotion Center in the heart of Hanoi on Nov. 2 in a project assisted by the business community in the Japanese region.

The company operates businesses ranging from meat processing and dairy farming to retail and restaurants.

The center will include shared office and event space, managed by Zero-Ten Park Co., headquartered in the city of Fukuoka, northern Kyushu, to facilitate collaboration among companies in the region and Vietnam, promote expansion in Southeast Asia, and bring about increased trade, investment and tourism, Kamichiku said in a press release.

The center will be positioned as a base to deliver information on firms and municipalities in the Kyushu region, supported by the Kyushu Economic Federation, a regional business body about six decades old and with about 970 member firms, according to the release.

Last November, Kamichiku signed a deal regarding the Kyushu Promotion Center's establishment with Vietnam's Foreign Ministry.

Ahead of the opening of the facility, Kamichiku Vietnam Joint Stock Co., the company's local unit, is planning to open Wagyu Dining Ushino Kura, a prime Japanese beef restaurant, nearby in early September, Kamichiku said.

Kamichiku opened a beef restaurant in Hong Kong in 2018. Zero-Ten Park operates co-working space facilities in Japan and four other countries. (NNA/Kyodo)