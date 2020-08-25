NEC, Lawson to start experiment on store-based use of digital technologies in Indonesia

25, Aug. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Lawson)
(Photo courtesy of Lawson)

JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s NEC Corp. and major convenience store chain operator Lawson Inc. will start a proof-of-concept store using digital technologies to improve operations and sales at the Lawson Graha Tamiya store in Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 30.

In this trial at the outlet in Tangerang, west of Jakarta, NEC’s systems such as visual and sensing technologies will be used to visualize store operations, customer purchasing trends and the power consumption of store equipment.

The technologies could provide information on average waiting time at the register, customer attributes, temperature inside refrigerators, and other factors. NEC will then make proposals for improvement and provide real-time feedback to employees based on visualized data.

This would make it easy for Lawson to manage local stores from Japan. The companies are planning to install the systems at Lawson stores in various countries in Asia.

Lawson entered Indonesia in 2011 and currently operates 71 stores there as of the end of July. In Asia, including China, Thailand, and the Philippines, Lawson had 2,916 stores as of the end of February.

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of Lawson)
NEC, Lawson to start experiment on store-based use of digital technologies in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

1 MINUTE

Photo by Cam Morin on Unsplash
Japanese casual apparel retailer ANAP to enter Philippines

Philippines Retail

21 HOURS AGO

Photo by Mehrad Vosoughi on Unsplash
Japan Lawson speeds up expansion in China, opening stores in Hebei, Hainan

China Retail

22 DAYS AGO

An Aeon mall in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (NNA)
Japan’s Aeon Mall to open shopping complex in Myanmar in 2023

Myanmar Retail

22 DAYS AGO

A B-Quik outlet in Bangkok as shown in an undated photo. (Photo courtesy of Marubeni)
Marubeni acquires Indonesian tire retail chain operator

Indonesia Retail

27 DAYS AGO

Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash
Mitsui Fudosan wins bid to build recreation-intensive mall in Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

29 DAYS AGO

Don Don Donki outlet opens at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Selangor state near Kuala Lumpur by the middle of 2021. (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdongs)
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open two shops in Malaysia in 2021

Malaysia Retail

1 MONTH AGO

A Don Quijote outlet in Japan (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdings)
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 1st Malaysian shop in KL

Malaysia Retail

1 MONTH AGO

uniqlo-1737663_1280.jpg
Uniqlo opens online store in Philippines as lockdown drags on

Philippines Retail

1 MONTH AGO

tyron-harkiss-foster-BIkif7IMZSQ-unsplash.jpg
Women’s footwear vender Amagasa of Japan entering Indonesian e-commerce market

Indonesia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

A complete image of Aeon Mall Hoang Mai (Image courtesy of Aeon Mall)
Aeon Mall to open office-mall complex in Hanoi in late 2022

Vietnam Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Marcin Kempa on Unsplash
Slow recovery for Malaysian mall REITS, 15% retail shops to close down

Features Malaysia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay
Online sales jumped 150% for Thailand's Index furniture chain

Thailand Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Korie Cull on Unsplash)
Japan department store sales drop 66% in May, pace of fall moderates

Japan Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok opens near Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 19, 2020. (NNA)
Siam Piwat Simon opens first Siam Premium Outlets center near airport

Thailand Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Uniqlo Co.'s new flagship store in Tokyo's Ginza shopping area, named Uniqlo Tokyo, is shown to the media on June 18, 2020, a day before its opening. (Kyodo)
Uniqlo's fast-drying face masks debut in Japan, long queue formed

Japan Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Oleg Magni from Pexels
Mr Max to launch cross-border e-commerce in Shanghai

China Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven to sell life insurance as contactless needs grow

Japan Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A directly run card game store in Indonesia (Photo courtesy of Wedge Holdings)
Japan publisher Wedge to open franchise card game shops in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sonder Quest on Unsplash
Supermarket chain Carrefour’s Taiwan branch to buy local rival, Wellcome

Taiwan Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Central Retail Corp)
FamilyMart pulling out of Thai JV to localize business

Thailand Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Bugis Junction, Singapore (pictured) is one of 18 participating CapitaLand malls which accepts eCapitaVoucher, the digital version of CapitaVoucher. (Photo Courtesy of CapitaLand)
CapitaLand to launch 2 online platforms to drive sales as Singapore cautiously reopens

Singapore Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Bossini International)
Viva China gets huge bargain in takeover bid for Bossini apparel

Hong Kong Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven convenience store chain to make Cambodia debut in 2021

Cambodia Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Esprit Holdings)
Casual clothing chain Esprit to close Asian outlets on dismal sales hit by pandemic

Asia Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Shopkeepers wait for customers at a bookstore in New Delhi on April 25, 2020 after authorities eased restrictions amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)
India eases lockdown restrictions, more shops allowed to operate

India Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by K Hsu on Unsplash
Lawson convenience store chain to open its 1st shop in China’s Hebei in July

China Retail

4 MONTHS AGO