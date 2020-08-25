NEC, Lawson to start experiment on store-based use of digital technologies in Indonesia

(Photo courtesy of Lawson)

JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s NEC Corp. and major convenience store chain operator Lawson Inc. will start a proof-of-concept store using digital technologies to improve operations and sales at the Lawson Graha Tamiya store in Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 30.

In this trial at the outlet in Tangerang, west of Jakarta, NEC’s systems such as visual and sensing technologies will be used to visualize store operations, customer purchasing trends and the power consumption of store equipment.

The technologies could provide information on average waiting time at the register, customer attributes, temperature inside refrigerators, and other factors. NEC will then make proposals for improvement and provide real-time feedback to employees based on visualized data.

This would make it easy for Lawson to manage local stores from Japan. The companies are planning to install the systems at Lawson stores in various countries in Asia.

Lawson entered Indonesia in 2011 and currently operates 71 stores there as of the end of July. In Asia, including China, Thailand, and the Philippines, Lawson had 2,916 stores as of the end of February.